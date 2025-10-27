Klarna's new Premium and Max memberships pack cashback, travel perks, and top subscriptions into one plan, delivering 10x the value with no spending targets.

Klarna, the global digital bank and payments provider, today unveiled its new global membership program, introducing Premium and Max. The program delivers premium benefits like cashback, travel perks, and lifestyle rewards in a transparent, monthly plan, without the need to take on expensive credit. The launch marks a major step in Klarna's evolution into a full-scale digital bank helping consumers manage their money with greater value and control.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027643962/en/

"We believe consumers shouldn't have to take on expensive credit to access premium benefits," said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna. "For decades, exclusive perks such as airport lounge access, concierge-style subscriptions, and premium travel insurance were only available to elite credit card holders. Klarna is changing that. Through Klarna memberships, consumers can enjoy travel, lifestyle, and digital experiences in one seamless plan, without the burden of credit-based rewards or hidden costs."

Legacy credit cards make consumers spend more to earn rewards. Klarna's new membership flips the model, giving users premium perks without overspending or taking on debt. Premium and Max members enjoy more than €400 in monthly benefits, including airport lounge access, travel insurance, ClassPass membership, and top subscriptions like Vogue, GQ, Headspace, The New York Times, and The Times and The Sunday Times.

Members can now convert their Klarna earned cashback directly to leading travel and hospitality partners, including top global airlines such Air France-KLM, British Airways, United Airlines, and Turkish Airlines; iconic hotel groups like Accor, IHG Hotels Resorts, Radisson, Global Hotel Alliance, and Wyndham.

With more than 1 million active membership customers to date, Klarna is redefining what consumers can expect from modern financial services. Premium and Max offer more than 10x their monthly value across lifestyle and travel benefits, making them among the most comprehensive subscription membership programs available today.

Premium and Max Tier Offerings at a Glance

Premium Cost: €17.99 a month for a total monthly value of more than €2,000 in perks and benefits per year* Subscriptions to any of the following: BILD, Blinkist, ClassPass, Clue, Condé Nast (Vogue GQ), foodora, Headspace, Laundryheap, Omni, Picsart, SvD, The New York Times, The Times and The Sunday Times, WELT, Viaplay 0.5% cashback everywhere when using Klarna balance Global travel insurance 16g metal card (silver or black)

Max Cost: €44.99 a month for a total monthly value of more than €5,000 in perks and benefits per year* Subscriptions to any of the following: ASMALLWORLD, Audiobooks.com, BILD, Blinkist, ClassPass, Clue, Condé Nast (Vogue GQ), foodora, Headspace, Laundryheap, Omni, Picsart, SvD, The New York Times, The Times and Sunday Times, WELT, Viaplay 1% always-on cashback when using Klarna balance Comprehensive travel, rental-car, and cancel-for-any-reason insurance Unlimited airport lounge access worldwide via LoungeKey Pass (1,600+ lounges and travel experiences) Exclusive 16g rose gold metal card



Note to editors:

Expansion to the U.S. is planned for the coming weeks.

Monthly value of perks and benefits vary per market.

Subscription offerings vary per market.

Premium and Max plans will be available to Klarna customers within the coming weeks. New partnerships, offers, and services will be continuously communicated to customers through the Klarna app and Klarna's own channels.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 111 million global active Klarna users and 2.9 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. More than 790,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. For more information, visit Klarna.com

Category: Perspectives

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027643962/en/

Contacts:

press@klarna.com