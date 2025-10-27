Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety operations platform, is proud to announce that it is an ISO/IEC 27001 certified organization, the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This milestone affirms Mark43's unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive law enforcement and public safety data while maintaining the highest global standards of security, confidentiality, and integrity.

This independent verification demonstrates that the company's security management framework meets international requirements and reflects industry-leading best practices.

Bob Hughes, CEO at Mark43, said,"At Mark43, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of security and compliance, putting in the rigorous work to protect our customers' data and earn their trust. Our ISO 27001 certification underscores our ongoing commitment to safeguarding sensitive public safety information and operating with integrity at every level."

The certification brings significant benefits to Mark43's customers and partners, including:

Independent validation of Mark43's information security controls, ensuring protection against unauthorized access and cyber threats.

Enhanced compliance alignment with major frameworks such as CJIS, FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, and GDPR.

Streamlined procurement and vendor due diligence, providing public safety agencies with assurance of Mark43's robust security posture.

Improved risk management and incident response capabilities, driving resilience and operational efficiency across the organization.

"As an ISO 27001 certified and FedRAMP High authorized company, our customers can be confident in the strength of our internal controls, the maturity of our security practices, and our unwavering commitment to protecting public safety data," shared Lawrence F. Zorio III, CISO and CIO at Mark43. "Our customers depend on Mark43 to deliver technology they can rely on, and this certification validates that security is built into everything we do."

With this certification, Mark43 continues to set the benchmark for trust, transparency, and innovation in public safety technology. Mark43 maintains one of the most comprehensive security and compliance portfolios in the industry and is the only CAD and RMS provider to hold both FedRAMP and GovRAMP High Authorizations, demonstrating our dedication to meeting the highest federal security standards for our customers. In addition, Mark43 upholds compliance with the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Security Policy, alignment with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53 framework, commitment to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Secure by Design Pledge, and AICPA SOC 2 and SOC 3 attestations. This rigorous approach to security and compliance enables public safety agencies to focus on what matters most: serving their communities.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to enhance public safety, making state, local and federal agencies faster, smarter, and their communities safer. Its integrated Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch, and Data Analytics form the backbone of a unified, real-time public safety operating platform to streamline workflows, improve response times, and foster collaboration. Trusted by over 300 agencies, Mark43 increases effectiveness and efficiency amid rising demands and limited resources. By supporting first responders with innovative tools, AI technology, and a strong cybersecurity foundation, Mark43 equips public safety agencies to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mark43.com

