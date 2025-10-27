COMET partners with Intelex to bring next-generation investigation & RCA capabilities to clients worldwide

ABERDEEN, Scotland, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COMET, a global leader in incident investigation and root cause analysis (RCA) software, has announced a strategic partnership with Intelex Technologies ULC, a leading global provider of cloud-based environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software.

Together, the two organisations have introduced Intelex Investigations & RCA, powered by COMET - a new standard in digital investigations that drives incident reduction and ultimately prevention.

Traditional root cause analysis tools typically examine incidents on a case-by-case basis, often missing the underlying patterns that drive repeat failures. The COMET and Intelex partnership addresses this limitation by combining COMET's expert-led investigation methodology with Intelex's industry-leading incident management capabilities. The result is an integrated, intelligent solution that connects incident management, investigation, and the implementation of lasting preventive actions within one seamless workflow.

Mark Rushton, CEO at COMET, said:

"COMET is delighted to partner with Intelex to bring our proven investigation methodology to one of the world's leading EHS platforms. Traditional RCA tools have long had limitations; they address incidents in isolation and often reinforce cognitive biases. Together with Intelex, we are setting a new standard. Organisations can now uncover the systemic causation driving underperformance, benefit from AI-assisted investigation expertise, and deliver smart preventive actions - all seamlessly embedded in the Intelex environment. This partnership enables both sets of customers to transform incident data into meaningful prevention at scale."

Commenting on the benefits of the partnership for customers, Brian Ice, President at Intelex, said: "Intelex is committed to helping organisations transform their safety programmes from managing incidents to preventing them. This partnership brings together Intelex's industry-leading EHSQ platform and incident management capability with COMET's world-class investigation methodology. By combining our strengths, we're giving customers the tools to uncover systemic failure patterns, eliminate bias in their investigations, and drive measurable incident reduction across their operations."

The combined solution offers a consistent, scalable, and data-driven approach to investigation management. Data flows automatically between Intelex and COMET, eliminating manual transfer and ensuring insights are captured, analysed, and acted upon across the enterprise.

McDermott, a leading provider of engineering and construction solutions for the energy industry, has experienced the transformative impact of comprehensive investigation capabilities. Mike Rees, Senior Director Global Quality Operations at McDermott, said:

"We needed an investigation capability that enabled us to see what was previously unseen so that a finite preventive resource pool could be most effectively utilised. COMET was the only solution on the market that offered those outcomes."

For Intelex customers, the partnership expands their existing platform with advanced RCA, human factors analysis, and cumulative data analytics. For COMET customers, it opens access to enterprise-grade incident management, compliance, and quality modules within a unified EHS ecosystem.

To learn more about Intelex Investigations & RCA, please send an email to info@cometanalysis.com

About COMET

COMET is a global leader in investigation management and root cause analysis software, trusted by organisations across high-risk industries to uncover the real causes behind incidents and performance failures. Developed by a team with over 400 years of combined investigative experience, COMET combines advanced technology and a proven methodology to help organisations learn from every event and prevent repeat failures. Learn more at www.cometanalysis.com.

About Intelex

For over 30 years, Intelex has been making a difference in the world by helping 1,400 customers achieve safer, more sustainable operations. Its web and mobile solutions streamline and simplify environmental, safety, quality, and risk management, empowering organisations to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex marketplace while minimising negative social, environmental, and human impacts. Intelex is proud to be an operating company of Fortive Corporation, which provides strength in numbers, skills, and shared conviction to make an impact.

Media Contact

Brenda Harrison

Marketing Manager

Email: Brenda.harrison@cometanalysis.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805741/COMET_Intelex.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comet-partners-with-intelex-to-bring-next-generation-investigation--rca-capabilities-to-clients-worldwide-302595287.html