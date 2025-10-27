North Bay Resources Inc.: North Bay Resources Announces Assays >2.9 Ounces per Ton Gold, Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

BISHOP, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources, Inc. (the "Company" or "North Bay") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce assays of 0.4 to >2.9 ounces per ton gold, Fran Gold Project, British Columbia. Four samples of ~5lbs each were taken from alternating supersacks, as part of a 20 ton test shipment, and assayed by ALS Global, North Vancouver, BC using fire assay method Au-AA25:

Sample number Weight lbs. Weight kg. Au Ounces per Ton Au Grams per Tonne 25FRTB-1 4.4 2.0 0.41 14.0 25FRTB-4 7.8 3.5 2.64 90.5 25FRTB-5 7.5 3.4 >2.92 >100 25FRTB-6 5.0 2.3 2.30 78.7



Sample of 25FRTB-5 reached the limit of testing (>100 Au gpt) and is now undergoing overlimit analyses. Multi-element analyses is ongoing, inclusive of copper and silver, with results pending.

Development was undertaken in the area of a recent discovery (June 2025) of massive sulphide surface outcrop with gold assay of 0.5 ounces per ton. The massive sulphide surface zone is between trenches of prior known high grade gold mineralization in Trench B and Trench C, to the West and East respectively, with grade increasing at depth. The ore is heavily mineralized containing gold, copper, and silver mineralization primarily in the form of chalcopyrite, marcasite, and spherulite/galena. The massive sulphide ore is grey in color, blocky when broken with visual mineralization, veinlets, and sheeting. Grade has been confirmed in the above reported assay as well as previous assays in Trenches B + C up to 2.3 ounces per ton gold. Approximately 20 tons of ore has been extracted, packed into supersacks, loaded and shipped to the Company's Bishop Gold Mill.

Fran Gold Project

The Fran Property is underlain by Takla Group sedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks intruded by dykes and small stocks of monzonite, monzodiorite and diorite. Previous work, including 55,000 ft. (18,000m) of diamond drilling, has outlined gold-bearing structures featuring broad zones of gold mineralization.

