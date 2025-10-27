Cognizant Technology Solutions: Cognizant and Rubrik Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Business Resilience-as-a-Service

Partnership advances outcome-based cyber resilience, combining AI-driven security and global scale to move from reactive recovery to proactive resilience.

TEANECK, N.J. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant ( NASDAQ: CTSH ) announced an expanded partnership with Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations company, to provide Business Resilience-as-a-Service (BRaaS) for mutual customers. The global offering - one of the first subscription-based, pay-as-you-go models for BRaaS - is designed to help enterprises quickly recover from cyber incidents and ransomware attacks, while aligning recovery objectives to critical business outcomes.

As the global AI market continues its rapid expansion, organizations are increasingly adopting advanced AI technologies to drive innovation, efficiency and competitive advantage, transforming the density, diversity and distribution of IT infrastructure. As data and infrastructure sprawl to support AI workloads, the attack surface expands significantly. The evolving IT landscape demands a more resilient approach to safeguard critical data, especially as the frequency and sophistication of ransomware attacks continue to rise.

"The relentless pace of cyberattacks demands a fundamental shift from simple prevention to true resilience," said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder of Rubrik. "Rubrik's expanded partnership with Cognizant and the introduction of our joint Business Resilience-as-a-Service model is that shift. Bringing together Rubrik's AI and security platform with Cognizant's global delivery scale, our joint customers can quickly recover from cyber incidents with confidence - all with a flexible, consumption-based model."

In order to combat these cyber threats, fast and clean recovery is increasingly important for organizations to stay up and running. BRaaS is designed to bridge the gap between IT recovery and true business continuity. By aligning recovery objectives with critical business outcomes, this joint offering aims to enable organizations to withstand disruptions, minimize downtime, and maintain customer trust, even in the face of sophisticated cyberattacks.

"Enterprises operate in an environment where cyber threats, compliance demands, and AI-driven change are all converging," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "Through our partnership with Rubrik, we're helping clients move from reactive recovery to proactive resilience. Cognizant's cloud and infrastructure domain knowledge, deep industry expertise, and cross technology stack integration, alongside Rubrik's leading security platform enable organizations to protect their most valuable data assets and accelerate growth securely in the AI era."

The new BRaaS offering combines Rubrik's cyber resilience platform with Cognizant's extensive domain and industry expertise, with the goal of delivering industrialized solutions designed to support client compliance objectives and enhance the business resilience lifecycle for clients. Through Cognizant's unified BRaaS framework, clients stand to benefit from a service-driven approach engineered to promote adoption, streamline operations, and continually enhance resiliency.

The surge in AI adoption exposes enterprises to new risks, particularly around data integrity, cyber threats, and operational continuity. Rubrik's Agent Rewind delivers critical capabilities to mitigate AI agent risk and achieve resilience, giving enterprises the ability to undo destructive agent actions safely. With Cognizant's Neuro® AI platform, featuring multi-agent orchestration and industry-specific AI solutions, clients can operationalize AI on top of robust data estates protected through advanced security measures. Together, Cognizant and Rubrik aim to protect the foundation for the agentic AI era, where trusted data and rapid recovery are essential.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes. For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

