WKN: A2PNCT | ISIN: US56064Y1001
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 08:31
15,400 Euro
+4,76 % +0,700
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAINSTREET BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAINSTREET BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,30017,10014:51
PR Newswire
27.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports Another Profitable Quarter

Net Income and Earnings Per Share Exceed Market Expectations

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a net income of $4.52 million and earnings per common share of $0.52 outperforming expectations of $4.48 million and $0.51 respectively for the quarter-ended September 30, 2025.

"Our core net interest margin is a healthy 3.54% for the third quarter of 2025. Our balance sheet is well-structured for current and anticipated rate changes to continue producing good results," said Alex Vari, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bank. "The outlook for the Bank remains strong, as our team continues to focus on core revenue generation and expense control."

"We continue to see quality opportunities to lend in the government contracting, commercial real estate, construction and owner-occupied space," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank. "We've worked with a few of our borrowers to improve their credit relationship, and as a result I'm happy to report that we continue to show strong asset quality. Finally, we've been talking with our customers regularly about the shutdown, and they know we stand ready to help them with their financial needs."

On October 16, 2025, the Board of Directors of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. authorized a new stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $10.0 million of the Company's common stock. This new stock repurchase program will replace and supersede the Company's existing stock repurchase program which was originally announced on May 19, 2022. The Company and Bank remain well capitalized.

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)




September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024*

September
30, 2024

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents





















Cash and due from banks


$

23,940



$

20,888



$

18,384



$

21,351



$

15,319


Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,315




864




735




1,711




478


Federal funds sold



102,039




111,532




183,521




184,646




216,317


Total cash and cash equivalents



127,294




133,284




202,640




207,708




232,114


Investment securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value



58,338




56,138




55,935




55,747




58,489


Investment securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



14,293




14,846




15,657




16,078




16,016


Restricted securities, at amortized cost



7,005




7,005




7,005




6,873




6,873


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $18,831, $19,057, $19,460, $19,450, and $18,327, respectively



1,788,243




1,767,432




1,811,789




1,810,556




1,775,558


Premises and equipment, net



13,212




13,344




13,020




13,287




13,571


Property held for sale, at fair value



3,225




3,225




-




-




-


Accrued interest and other receivables



13,622




15,023




9,607




11,311




11,077


Computer software, net of amortization



-




-




-




-




18,881


Bank owned life insurance



40,433




40,117




39,809




39,507




39,203


Other assets



59,124




64,367




67,383




67,031




52,817


Total Assets

$

2,124,789



$

2,114,781



$

2,222,845



$

2,228,098



$

2,224,599


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits


$

324,717



$

330,045



$

345,319



$

324,307



$

347,575


Interest-bearing demand deposits



123,231




124,090




106,033




139,780




197,527


Savings and NOW deposits



125,214




116,069




124,049




64,337




61,893


Money market deposits



458,946




463,904




511,925




560,082




451,936


Time deposits



778,727




764,439




820,999




819,288




834,738


Total deposits



1,810,835




1,798,547




1,908,325




1,907,794




1,893,669


Subordinated debt, net



69,837




71,238




72,138




73,039




72,940


Other liabilities



25,754




31,526




32,764




39,274




31,939


Total Liabilities

1,906,426




1,901,311




2,013,227




2,020,107




1,998,548


Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock



27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263


Common stock



29,833




29,825




29,810




29,466




29,463


Capital surplus



68,895




68,261




67,612




67,823




67,083


Retained earnings



98,793




95,585




92,305




91,150




108,616


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,421)




(7,464)




(7,372)




(7,711)




(6,374)


Total Stockholders' Equity

218,363




213,470




209,618




207,991




226,051


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,124,789



$

2,114,781



$

2,222,845



$

2,228,098



$

2,224,599




*

Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


September
30, 2025

September
30, 2024

September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024

September
30, 2024

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans


$

94,242



$

93,852



$

30,688



$

32,443



$

31,111



$

31,323



$

31,615


Interest on investment securities





























Taxable securities



1,285




1,262




435




431




420




431




397


Tax-exempt securities



800




832




270




267




263




262




294


Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



44




27




11




10




22




15




10


Interest on federal funds sold



3,342




3,523




1,060




1,135




1,147




3,088




1,275


Total interest income



99,713




99,496




32,464




34,286




32,963




35,119




33,591


INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits



3,123




6,049




1,071




1,004




1,048




2,612




2,117


Interest on savings and NOW deposits



1,079




553




467




391




221




201




206


Interest on money market deposits



14,606




15,911




4,623




4,707




5,276




5,475




5,277


Interest on time deposits



25,994




27,361




8,369




8,595




9,031




10,003




9,543


Interest on federal funds purchased



93




575




28




-




65




-




277


Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



-




46




-




-




-




-




-


Interest on subordinated debt



2,415




2,468




804




799




812




787




828


Total interest expense



47,310




52,963




15,362




15,496




16,453




19,078




18,248


Net interest income



52,403




46,533




17,102




18,790




16,510




16,041




15,343


Provision for credit losses



(398)




3,356




144




(543)




-




3,407




2,913


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



52,801




43,177




16,958




19,333




16,510




12,634




12,430


NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges



1,625




1,516




557




538




530




481




557


Bank owned life insurance income



926




885




316




308




302




304




302


Gain on retirement of subordinated debt



273




-




145




68




60




-




-


Gain on equity securities



103




-




-




103




-




-




-


Net loss on securities called or matured



-




(48)




-




-




-




-




-


Other non-interest income



199




93




104




49




47




22




27


Total non-interest income



3,126




2,446




1,122




1,066




939




807




886


NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits



24,030




22,222




7,366




8,279




8,385




8,253




7,250


Furniture and equipment expenses



2,957




2,806




799




1,141




1,016




830




931


Advertising and marketing



1,582




1,599




571




530




481




600




579


Occupancy expenses



1,114




1,257




400




318




396




358




407


Outside services



3,088




2,458




625




1,290




1,173




1,168




845


Administrative expenses



757




686




259




270




229




243




215


Computer software intangible impairment



-




-




-




-




-




19,721




-


Other operating expenses



8,198




7,508




2,647




2,917




2,634




3,258




2,992


Total non-interest expenses



41,726




38,536




12,667




14,745




14,314




34,431




13,219


Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



14,201




7,087




5,413




5,654




3,135




(20,990)




97


Income tax expense (benefit)



2,641




900




896




1,064




682




(4,823)




(168)


Net income (loss)



11,560




6,187




4,517




4,590




2,453




(16,167)




265


Preferred stock dividends



1,617




1,617




539




539




539




539




539


Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$

9,943



$

4,570



$

3,978



$

4,051



$

1,914



$

(16,706)



$

(274)


Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted


$

1.29



$

0.60



$

0.52



$

0.53



$

0.25



$

(2.20)



$

(0.04)


Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,682,086




7,607,431




7,704,639




7,704,677




7,636,191




7,603,318




7,601,925


UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)




September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

Last 3
Mos

Last 12
Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans


$

312,318




17.2

%


$

328,351




18.3

%


$

373,486




20.8

%



-4.9

%



-16.4

%

Residential real estate loans



411,592




22.7

%



452,458




25.3

%



446,109




24.8

%



-9.0

%



-7.7

%

Commercial real estate loans



981,091




54.2

%



911,390




50.9

%



871,280




48.4

%



7.6

%



12.6

%

Commercial and industrial loans



105,217




5.8

%



97,699




5.5

%



106,249




5.9

%



7.7

%



-1.0

%

Consumer loans



1,204




0.1

%



1,075




0.1

%



1,977




0.1

%



12.0

%



-39.1

%

Total Gross Loans


$

1,811,422




100.0

%


$

1,790,973




100.0

%


$

1,799,101




100.0

%



1.1

%



0.7

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses



(18,831)








(19,057)








(18,327)














Net deferred loan fees



(4,348)








(4,484)








(5,216)














Net Loans


$

1,788,243







$

1,767,432







$

1,775,558














DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing deposits


$

324,717




17.9

%


$

330,045




18.4

%


$

347,575




18.4

%



-1.6

%



-6.6

%

Interest-bearing deposits:

































Demand deposits



123,231




6.8

%



124,090




6.9

%



197,527




10.4

%



-0.7

%



-37.6

%

Savings and NOW deposits



125,214




6.9

%



116,069




6.5

%



61,893




3.3

%



7.9

%



102.3

%

Money market deposits



458,946




25.3

%



463,904




25.8

%



451,936




23.9

%



-1.1

%



1.6

%

Time deposit $250,000 or more



501,332




27.7

%



490,692




27.2

%



532,201




28.0

%



2.2

%



-5.8

%

Time deposit less than $250,000



277,395




15.3

%



273,747




15.2

%



302,537




16.0

%



1.3

%



-8.3

%

Total Deposits


$

1,810,835




100.0

%


$

1,798,547




100.0

%


$

1,893,669




100.0

%



0.7

%



-4.4

%

BORROWINGS:































Subordinated debt, net



69,837




100.0

%



71,238




100.0

%



72,940




100.0

%



-2.0

%



-4.3

%

Total Borrowings


$

69,837




100.0

%


$

71,238




100.0

%


$

72,940




100.0

%



-2.0

%



-4.3

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings


$

1,880,672







$

1,869,785







$

1,966,609








0.6

%



-4.4

%


































Core customer funding sources (1)


$

1,289,952




68.6

%


$

1,329,804




71.1

%


$

1,471,350




74.8

%



-3.0

%



-12.3

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)



520,883




27.7

%



468,743




25.1

%



422,319




21.5

%



11.1

%



23.3

%

Subordinated debt, net (3)



69,837




3.7

%



71,238




3.8

%



72,940




3.7

%



-2.0

%



-4.3

%

Total Funding Sources


$

1,880,672




100.0

%


$

1,869,785




100.0

%


$

1,966,609




100.0

%



0.6

%



-4.4

%



(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts. Excludes $114.9 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of September 30, 2025.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the three months ended September
30, 2025

For the three months ended September
30, 2024


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized) (3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized) (3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,805,016



$

30,688




6.75

%


$

1,807,882



$

31,615




6.94

%

Securities:

























Taxable



52,680




435




3.28

%



54,523




397




2.89

%

Tax-exempt



35,260




342




3.85

%



35,881




372




4.11

%

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,037




11




4.21

%



692




10




5.73

%

Federal funds sold



99,896




1,060




4.21

%



105,949




1,275




4.77

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

1,993,889



$

32,536




6.47

%


$

2,004,927



$

33,669




6.66

%

Other assets



125,605












121,201










Total assets


$

2,119,494











$

2,126,128










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

120,112



$

1,071




3.54

%


$

173,996



$

2,117




4.83

%

Savings and NOW deposits



119,467




467




1.55

%



61,259




206




1.33

%

Money market deposits



463,948




4,623




3.95

%



445,730




5,277




4.70

%

Time deposits



772,176




8,369




4.30

%



759,247




9,543




4.99

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,475,703



$

14,530




3.91

%


$

1,440,232



$

17,143




4.72

%

Federal funds purchased



2,338




28




4.75

%



19,001




277




5.78

%

Subordinated debt, net



70,793




804




4.51

%



72,901




828




4.51

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,548,834



$

15,362




3.94

%


$

1,532,134



$

18,248




4.73

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



355,621












368,349










Total liabilities


$

1,904,455











$

1,900,483










Stockholders' Equity



215,039












225,645










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,119,494











$

2,126,128










Interest Rate Spread









2.53

%











1.94

%

Net Interest Income




$

17,174











$

15,421






Net Interest Margin









3.42

%











3.05

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the nine months ended September 30,
2025

For the nine months ended September 30,
2024


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized) (3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized) (3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,820,771



$

94,242



6.92

%


$

1,773,050



$

93,852



7.08

%

Securities:

























Taxable



52,926




1,285



3.25

%



55,478




1,262



3.04

%

Tax-exempt



35,298




1,013



3.84

%



36,670




1,053



3.84

%

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,274




44



4.62

%



662




27



5.45

%

Federal funds sold



105,674




3,342



4.23

%



93,931




3,523



5.01

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

2,015,943



$

99,926



6.63

%


$

1,959,791



$

99,717



6.80

%

Other assets



119,819












125,068










Total assets


$

2,135,762











$

2,084,859










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

113,969



$

3,123



3.66

%


$

164,192



$

6,049



4.93

%

Savings and NOW deposits



102,349




1,079



1.41

%



51,119




553



1.45

%

Money market deposit



493,366




14,606



3.96

%



447,668




15,911



4.75

%

Time deposits



785,685




25,994



4.42

%



728,459




27,361



5.02

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,495,369



$

44,802



4.01

%


$

1,391,438



$

49,874



4.79

%

Federal funds purchased



2,638




93



4.71

%



13,279




575



5.79

%

FHLB advances



-




-



-




1,095




46



5.62

%

Subordinated debt, net



71,670




2,415



4.51

%



72,802




2,468



4.53

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,569,677



$

47,310



4.03

%


$

1,478,614



$

52,963



4.79

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



354,635












382,591










Total liabilities


$

1,924,312











$

1,861,205










Stockholders' Equity



211,450












223,654










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,135,762











$

2,084,859










Interest Rate Spread









2.60

%











2.01

%

Net Interest Income




$

52,616











$

46,754






Net Interest Margin








3.49

%










3.19

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)




At or For the Three
Months Ended

At or For the Nine
Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

















Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)


$

0.52



$

(0.04)



$

1.29



$

0.60


Book value per common share


$

24.81



$

26.15



$

24.81



$

26.15


Tangible book value per common share(2)


$

24.81



$

23.66



$

24.81



$

23.66


Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,704,639




7,601,925




7,682,086




7,607,431


Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,703,579




7,602,783




7,703,579




7,602,783


Performance Ratios

















Return on average assets (annualized)



0.85

%



0.05

%



0.72

%



0.40

%

Return on average equity (annualized)



8.33

%



0.47

%



7.31

%



3.70

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)



8.40

%



(0.55)

%



7.22

%



3.11

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.47

%



6.66

%



6.63

%



6.80

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



3.94

%



4.73

%



4.03

%



4.79

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)



2.53

%



1.94

%



2.60

%



2.01

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.42

%



3.05

%



3.49

%



3.19

%

Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.21

%



0.17

%



0.20

%



0.16

%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.37

%



2.47

%



2.62

%



2.47

%

Efficiency ratio(3)



69.50

%



81.45

%



75.18

%



78.68

%

Allowance for Credit Losses

















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

















Beginning balance, ACL - loans


$

19,057



$

17,098



$

19,450



$

16,506


Add: recoveries



75




11




831




19


Less: charge-offs



(235)




(1,907)




(857)




(2,418)


Add: provision for credit losses - loans



(66)




3,125




(593)




4,220


Ending balance, ACL - loans


$

18,831



$

18,327



$

18,831



$

18,327



















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)


$

272



$

357



$

287



$

1,009


Provision for unfunded commitments, net



210




(212)




195




(864)


Ending balance, RUC


$

482



$

145



$

482



$

145


Total allowance for credit losses


$

19,313



$

18,472



$

19,313



$

18,472



















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



1.04

%



1.02

%



1.04

%



1.02

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



80.52

%



64.84

%



80.52

%



64.84

%

Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized)



0.04

%



0.42

%



NM




0.18

%

Concentration Ratios

















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



356.02

%



360.26

%



356.02

%



360.26

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)



102.61

%



118.15

%



102.61

%



118.15

%

Past due and Non-performing Assets

















Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



1.40

%



0.61

%



1.40

%



0.61

%

Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



1.29

%



1.57

%



1.29

%



1.57

%

Other real estate owned


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-


Non-performing loans


$

23,386



$

28,264



$

23,386



$

28,264


Non-performing assets to total assets



1.10

%



1.27

%



1.10

%



1.27

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

















Total risk-based capital ratio



16.18

%



16.96

%



16.18

%



16.96

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.16

%



15.97

%



15.16

%



15.97

%

Leverage ratio



13.42

%



13.98

%



13.42

%



13.98

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.16

%



15.97

%



15.16

%



15.97

%

Other information

















Common shares closing stock price


$

20.83



$

18.45



$

20.83



$

18.45


Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



10.28

%



9.39

%



10.28

%



9.39

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.15

%



9.86

%



9.90

%



10.02

%

Number of full time equivalent employees



174




201




174




201


Number of full service branch offices



6




6




6




6




(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2025 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)

For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Core net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

17,102



$

15,343



$

52,403



$

46,533


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



72




78




213




221


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



17,174




15,421




52,616




46,754


Nonrecurring interest income adjustment from nonaccrual loans.



595




984




827




1,848


Core net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



17,769




16,405




53,443




48,602



















Average interest earning assets



1,993,889




2,004,927




2,015,943




1,959,791


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.40

%



3.06

%



3.48

%



3.17

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.42

%



3.05

%



3.49

%



3.19

%

Core net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.54

%



3.25

%



3.54

%



3.32

%




















For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Yield on earning assets (FTE)















Total interest income (GAAP)


$

32,464



$

33,591



$

99,713



$

99,496


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



72




78




213




221


Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



32,536




33,669




99,926




99,717



















Average interest earning assets



1,993,889




2,004,927




2,015,943




1,959,791


Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.46

%



6.65

%



6.61

%



6.79

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.47

%



6.66

%



6.63

%



6.80

%




















For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Net interest spread (FTE)















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.46

%



6.65

%



6.61

%


6.79

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.47

%



6.66

%


6.63

%


6.80

%


















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)



3.94

%



4.73

%


4.03

%


4.79

%


















Net interest spread (GAAP)



2.52

%



1.92

%


2.58

%



2.00

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



2.53

%



1.94

%


2.60

%



2.01

%



















As of September 30,

As of September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Tangible common stockholders' equity















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

218,363



$

226,051



$

218,363



$

226,051


Less: intangible assets



-




(18,881)




-




(18,881)


Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



218,363




207,170



$

218,363




207,170


Less: preferred stock



(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)


Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



191,100




179,907




191,100




179,907



















Common shares outstanding



7,703,579




7,602,783




7,703,579




7,602,783


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

24.81



$

23.66



$

24.81



$

23.66





















As of September 30,

As of September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

218,363



$

226,051



$

218,363



$

226,051


Less: intangible assets



-




(18,881)




-




(18,881)


Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



218,363




207,170




218,363




207,170





















As of September 30,

As of September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Total tangible assets















Total assets (GAAP)


$

2,124,789



$

2,224,599



$

2,124,789



$

2,224,599


Less: intangible assets



-




(18,881)




-




(18,881)


Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,124,789




2,205,718




2,124,789




2,205,718





















For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Average tangible stockholders' equity















Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)


$

215,039



$

225,645



$

211,450



$

223,654


Less: average intangible assets



-




(17,738)




-




(16,405)


Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



215,039




207,907




211,450




207,249





















For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Average tangible assets















Total average assets (GAAP)


$

2,119,494



$

2,126,128



$

2,135,762



$

2,084,859


Less: average intangible assets



-




(17,738)




-




(16,405)


Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,119,494




2,108,390




2,135,762




2,068,454



















Contact: Billy Freesmeier
Chief of Staff
(703) 481-4579

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
