London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Bruce Bower will present at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 30 in New York.

Event details are as follows:

Presentation Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, South Salon II

A webcast of Gorilla Technology's presentation will be available here and on the Investors page of the Company's website.

More information about the ThinkEquity Conference, including registration information, can be found at https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

