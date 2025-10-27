SheMed Raises $50M to Scale Personalised Women's Health Services

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SheMed, the female-founded health technology company changing how women access personalised healthcare, today announced it has raised $50 million at a $1bn valuation to further develop its innovative health platform and advance new breakthroughs for preemptive healthcare.

The new funding will be used to scale SheMed's medical and technology teams, strengthen clinical infrastructure and enhance its data-driven capabilities. The investment will also support new research and patient-experience initiatives designed to improve access to high-quality, personalised care for women across the UK.

Founded in 2024 by sisters Olivia and Chloe Ferro, SheMed has grown rapidly to a market frontrunner for its ability to address the persistent gap in women's healthcare: access to customised, trustworthy and sustainable solutions. Its programme integrates medical oversight, wellness tracking and 24/7 support through an all-in-one digital platform, ensuring every woman receives tailored individual care while providing a platform that is redefining the healthcare space.

"For more than a decade, I searched for answers to an undiagnosed health issue," said Olivia Ferro, Co-Founder and CEO of SheMed. "As a GLP-1 patient myself, I know how transformative the right diagnosis and treatment can be. We built SheMed to give women the personalised support I struggled to find: care that listens, understands and empowers."

SheMed is most known for its leading GLP-1 and weight-management platform, which blends medical expertise, data insights and continuous support to help women achieve lasting health results. Built by women for women, the platform replaces one-size-fits-all care with a personalised model grounded in clinical precision, compassion and digital accessibility.

In less than a year, SheMed has cared for 60k+ members, cementing its position as the fastest growing GLP-1 programme in the UK.

"The demand for SheMed's services has been extraordinary," said Chloe Ferro, Co-Founder and President of SheMed. "Women are seeking care that recognises their individuality, their biology and their experiences. It's why women continue to turn to SheMed for a tailored, more supportive path to healthcare."

Later this month, SheMed will publish results from the first-ever female-focused GLP-1 clinical study, marking a significant milestone in women's metabolic-health research. The findings will provide critical insights into how GLP-1 medications affect women's hormonal and metabolic responses, helping refine future treatment pathways.

