Newly Confirmed Speakers to Deliver What HR Leaders Need: AI Strategy, Proven Solutions and Bold Talent Thinking

Phenom, an applied AI company that helps organisations hire faster, develop better and retain longer, announced a second wave of confirmed speakers joining its inaugural IAMPHENOM Europe conference the only applied AI event for human resources.

Featuring visionary keynotes, customer-led breakout sessions, live demonstrations of use-case specific AI agents, and networking opportunities across HR and IT, the in-person event will take place 6 November in Munich. Session topics will include how to: assess AI and automation maturity levels; deploy 25+ AI agents; uphold compliance while navigating European regulations; develop and retain internal talent while attracting external skills; drive unprecedented recruiter productivity; enhance employee onboarding experiences; unify talent operations; and simplify technology implementation for enterprise-scale transformation.

Joining more than 25 global executives across 15+ sessions, the latest distinguished speakers include:

Angelika Inglsperger, Group Head People Strategy at Allianz SE

Dr. Ralph Wiechers, Executive Vice President People Experience, Technology Data and Global HR Operations at DHL Group

Lothar Harings, former CHRO at Kuehne+Nagel, Investor

Lisa Scales, Talent Acquisition Director at Royal Mail

David Rowan, Founding U.K. Editor-in-Chief of Wired

"IAMPHENOM Europe is the essential gathering for HR leaders who refuse to sit on the AI sidelines," said Jonathan Dale, Vice President and General Manager, Global Marketing at Phenom. "This lineup represents the best minds tackling Europe's toughest talent challenges, and they're already solving them with applied AI. Whether attendees are struggling with hiring, development or retention, they'll find answers from people who've been in their shoes and took action."

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimise hiring and onboarding processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company that helps organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer. By uniquely combining proprietary industry-specific AI, agentic AI, automation and personalized experiences, its Intelligent Talent Experience platform helps companies fundamentally reshape their HR processes and strategies for scalable and sustainable transformation. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, Phenom takes a holistic approach that unifies the entire talent journey, augmenting human capabilities and creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and talent.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

