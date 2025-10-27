iFabric Corp Secures New $2.5 Million Trade Finance Facility

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / iFabric Corp. or the Company (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) today announced that it has secured a new $2.5 million trade finance facility with Ebury Partners Canada Ltd. ("Ebury'). The facility is fully unsecured and has been put in place to provide additional financial flexibility to support future growth and expansion initiatives. The Company will also leverage Ebury's considerable foreign exchange expertise and utilize Ebury's flexible risk management tools and solutions, in order to better manage its ongoing foreign currency risks.

This new unsecured $2.5 million facility with Ebury will supplement the Company's existing secured credit facility of up to $12.0 million with a Canadian chartered bank. iFabric management believes that these two facilities will provide the Company with the working capital needed to support its sales growth objectives.

"We are extremely pleased to have secured this facility with Ebury," stated Hilton Price, CFO of iFabric. "This will provide the Company with an additional resource to finance the new revenues anticipated from recently announced programs and initiatives. In addition, we look forward to working with Ebury to develop ongoing strategies to mitigate our currency risks, in a current foreign exchange environment that is challenging to predict," concluded Mr. Price.

About iFabric Corp.:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and currently has 30.3 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

About Ebury:

Ebury is a leading payments specialist that helps small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) operate and grow internationally. Based in London, UK, it is a global fintech company with a comprehensive and tailored offering to enable businesses to make and collect cross-border payments, manage currency risk, and access business lending.

Founded in 2009 by Juan Lobato and Salvador GarciaEbury now has over 1,800 employees serving more than 21,000 customers across 40+ offices in over 29 markets. We have capabilities in 130+ currencies. Ebury Partners Canada Ltd. is registered as a Money Services Business ("MSB") with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre and backed by top-tier investors, including Banco Santander, which has a majority share ownership.

