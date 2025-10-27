ShortDot SA: ShortDot Announces International Management of .LK, Marking Its First ccTLD Under the ShortDot Registry Services Program

ShortDot, one of the world's largest new domain registry operators, is proud to announce the international management of the .LK domain extension, the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) of Sri Lanka. Effective October 1st, 2025, .LK will be introduced to a global audience under the ShortDot Registry Services Program, marking a significant milestone as ShortDot's first-ever country-code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD) partnership.

LUXEMBOURG, LU / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / With a proven portfolio of high-impact gTLDs, including .icu, .cyou, .bond, .sbs, .cfd, and .qpon, as well as .buzz, ShortDot brings deep expertise in global registrar partnerships, infrastructure, marketing, and premium name strategy.

The international relaunch of .LK aims to position the extension on the world stage, expanding its visibility, enhancing accessibility, and unlocking new branding opportunities for businesses, diaspora communities, and individuals connected to Sri Lanka's digital identity.

"This is more than an expansion. It's the beginning of a new chapter for country-code domains under the ShortDot Registry Services Program," said Lars Jensen, CEO of ShortDot. "We are honoured to support .LK globally and help showcase Sri Lanka's digital identity to the world."

"We are excited to collaborate with ShortDot to bring .LK to a truly global audience. This partnership combines Sri Lanka's trusted digital identity with ShortDot's international reach and operational excellence. Together, we aim to strengthen the .LK brand worldwide while ensuring it remains a source of pride and opportunity for Sri Lankans everywhere," said Prof. Gihan Dias, CEO / Domain Registrar of the LK Domain Registry.

What This Means for .LK Internationally

Global Registrar Distribution - .LK will be made available through ShortDot's network of 400+ accredited registrars.

Modern Market Positioning - Premium names, global availability, and strong brand storytelling to elevate .LK on the international stage.

Registry Services Excellence - Technical operations, policy support, DNS management, and marketing guidance powered by ShortDot.

About LK Domain Registry

LK Domain Registry plays a pivotal role in empowering businesses with a strong and unique Sri Lankan identity by offering a wide range of domain options such as .lk, .com.lk, .org.lk, .edu.lk, .web.lk, and .hotel.lk, catering to over 190 sectors across 150+ countries.

About the ShortDot Registry Services Program

The ShortDot Registry Services Program enables country-code and new TLD operators to scale internationally using ShortDot's established global infrastructure, marketing engine, and registrar ecosystem. The .qpon and .buzz domain extensions are currently included in ShortDot's Registry Services Program. Notably, the .qpon domain expanded from a few hundred registrations to over 30,000 within just six months of partnering with ShortDot. The onboarding of .LK is a testament to this program's vision of bringing national digital identities to a global audience.

About ShortDot

ShortDot is a Luxembourg-based domain registry operator managing some of the world's most popular new top-level domains, including .icu, .cyou, .bond, .sbs, .cfd, .qpon, .buzz, and now .LK (international). With over 3.5 million domains under management, ShortDot empowers brands, creators, and businesses with modern digital identities.

