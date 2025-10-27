Allied Moulded Products, Inc. Expands Vapor Seal flexBOX Line With Innovative Additions

The Complete Self-Sealing Family Now Available!

BRYAN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Allied Moulded Products, Inc. is proud to announce the latest additions to its growing line of flexBOX® Vapor Seal® air-sealed electrical boxes. Building on the success of the P-221NV, these new models continue to deliver unmatched performance in reducing air leakage on exterior walls-offering enhanced energy efficiency for residential construction.

New flexBOX Vapor Seal Family

New additions to the flexBOX Vapor Seal family: P-442NV and PC234-NV

These new Vapor Seal® additions include a 2-gang, P-442NV, and ceiling box, PC234-NV, in multiple configurations to better serve the evolving needs of builders and contractors. Each model features Allied Moulded's patent-pending tapered flange design, which provides a reliable, air-tight seal against vapor barriers and drywall-without the need for additional adhesives. All models also utilize self-sealing elastomeric knockouts to maintain the integrity of the seal whether wires are inserted or removed.

"As more areas of the United States continue to adopt energy saving opportunities, the Allied Moulded Products Vapor Seal® product line continues to expand to meet these needs." Jeff Parker, Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Allied Moulded states, "These products continue to meet and exceed the recent changes in the 2024 International Building Codes for Air-Tight electrical box standards of 2 CFM air loss rating with an industry leading less than 1 CFM air loss rating. In addition, these products allow higher energy efficiency to potentially qualify for Energy Star rating and rebates for buildings and structures achieving these energy ratings."

To explore the full line of Vapor Seal® products, call 1-800-722-2679 or visit: https://info.alliedmoulded.com/vapor-seal-family

About Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

Allied Moulded Products, Inc., established in 1958, is a leader in the production of fiberglass reinforced polyester (FRP) and polycarbonate, nonmetallic electrical boxes and enclosures, for use in residential and industrial applications globally. The Bryan, Ohio-based manufacturer today is perfecting material and design formulations that result in products with increased strength, reduced weight, corrosion resistance, non-conductivity, UV resistance and ease of installation.

