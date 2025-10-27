Lima, Peru and Paris, France and Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - The creation of this brand aims to provide a clear overview of the OCIM group's organization, which now covers the entire gold value chain. It follows on from the acquisition of two fully licensed and operational gold processing plants (since renamed Yacari and Victoria) in southern Peru in April 2025 and the restart of their production three months later following heavy investment in their refurbishment and modernization.

While the group, a member of the Swiss Better Gold Association and the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), has historically been actively involved in trading and financing activities through its Geneva-based subsidiary OCIM Metals & Mining SA, Soleil Metals brings together the upstream production activities. These enable the OCIM group to source gold and silver ore from formalized and vetted ASM miners and to sell its production of doré bars to European LBMA-accredited refineries.

The Soleil Metals brand embodies the company's dual culture. It celebrates its Peruvian roots (the Sun God is central to Inca mythology) while emphasizing its affiliation with a French group ("Soleil" means "Sun" in French).

"This new brand represents an important step in OCIM's strategy, which seeks to develop a truly responsible ASM value chain by becoming the best counterpart both for Peruvian artisanal miners wishing to formalize their operations and for end-users seeking supplies that meet strict sustainability and traceability requirements," emphasizes Laurent Mathiot, Chairman and CEO of OCIM.

ABOUT OCIM

Founded in Paris in 1961, the OCIM Group is fully owned and managed by the holding company OCIM Finance. Having started as a real estate developer and asset manager OCIM has a long experience of managing complex projects and tangible assets. OCIM is now fully dedicated to the precious metals sector, producing and trading gold and silver and sourcing strategic platinum grade metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium. OCIM carries out a dual and complementary activity as a trader and financier. As a trader, OCIM buys and sells throughout the value chain of the assets concerned, from producers to end users. As a financier, OCIM funds the operations of the value chain, mainly through short term prepayment contracts. OCIM also operates two integrated gold processing plants in Peru and produces responsible gold out of ore purchased from local Artisanal & Small Scale Miners. OCIM has teams based in Paris, Geneva and Lima

