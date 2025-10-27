EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG

HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.10.2025 / 15:01 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: HUGO BOSS AG Street: Holy-Allee 3 Postal code: 72555 City: Metzingen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Jane Street Group, LLC

City of registered office, country: Dover, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 21 Oct 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.11 % 3.35 % 5.46 % 70400000 Previous notification 1.52 % 2.60 % 4.13 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHFF7 0 1478933 0.00 % 2.10 % US4445601069 0 3357 0.00 % 0 % Total 1482290 2.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Long Call Option 21.11.2025 700000 0.99 % Long Call Option 19.12.2025 5600 0.01 % Long Call Option 20.03.2026 121300 0.17 % Long Call Option 19.06.2026 23800 0.03 % Long Call Option 18.12.2026 100 0 % Total 850800 1.21 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Short Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 1300 0 % Single Stock Future 19.12.2025 Cash 1400000 1.99 % Equity Swap 28.12.2026 Cash 10507 0.01 % Equity Contract For Difference Cash 97000 0.14 % Total 1508807 2.14 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Jane Street Group, LLC % % % Jane Street Capital, LLC % % % - % % % Jane Street Group, LLC % % % Jane Street Europe Limited % % % - % % % Jane Street Group, LLC % % % Jane Street Global Trading, LLC % % % - % % % Jane Street Group, LLC % % % JSOH, LLC % % % JSOIN (BVI), Ltd. % % 5.25 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

27 Oct 2025





