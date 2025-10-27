FPGA Market worth $19.34 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global FPGA market is projected to grow from USD 11.73 billion in 2025 to USD 19.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The FPGA market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the wide adoption of AI and IoT technologies in the aerospace & defense industry and the integration of FPGA technology into high-bandwidth devices. In this industry, FPGAs enable real-time processing of complex sensor data and execution of AI algorithms, enhancing avionics, autonomous systems, and mission-critical applications. Meanwhile, their deployment in high-bandwidth devices, such as 5G infrastructure, networking equipment, and edge computing platforms, allows for scalable, low-latency, and energy-efficient processing, positioning FPGAs as essential enablers of next-generation digital and communication technologies.

FPGA Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 11.73 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 19.34 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Configuration, Technology, Node Size, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of standardized FPGA verification and validation techniques Key Market Opportunities Integration of FPGA technology into high-bandwidth devices Key Market Drivers Wide adoption of AI and IoT technologies in aerospace & defense sector

By configuration, the low-end FPGA segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2025.

The low-end FPGA segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2025, owing to its cost-effectiveness, low power consumption, and ease of deployment across a wide range of applications. These FPGAs are widely adopted in consumer electronics, industrial automation, IoT devices, and edge computing, where flexibility and affordability are critical. Their ability to support simple to moderately complex logic designs make them ideal for high-volume, low-cost applications, while still offering sufficient performance for real-time processing. Additionally, the continued growth of smart devices, connected sensors, and compact embedded systems drives strong demand for low-end FPGAs, as manufacturers seek reconfigurable solutions that optimize performance without increasing costs or power requirements. These factors collectively ensure the leadership of the low-end FPGA segment in the access control market.

The eFPGA segment is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

The eFPGA segment is expected to register a high CAGR, driven by the increasing demand for customizable, application-specific hardware solutions across data centers, edge computing, automotive, and industrial applications. Unlike standalone FPGAs, eFPGAs can be embedded directly into SoCs, enabling semiconductor designers to integrate reconfigurable logic without adding separate components, which reduces power consumption, cost, and board space. Growing adoption of AI acceleration, IoT devices, and high-speed communication systems further fuels the need for flexible, on-chip programmable logic. Additionally, collaborations between eFPGA IP providers and semiconductor foundries are accelerating deployment in next-generation SoCs, allowing enterprises to optimize performance and accelerate time-to-market. The combination of scalability, adaptability, and integration positions eFPGAs as a high-growth segment within the broader FPGA ecosystem.

The FPGA market in North America is projected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The North American FPGA industry is witnessing strong growth, fueled by the region's leadership in high-performance computing, data centers, and cloud infrastructure. FPGAs are increasingly adopted to accelerate AI and machine learning workloads, optimize network performance, and enable real-time data processing across enterprise and hyperscale environments. The aerospace & defense industry is also a major contributor, leveraging FPGAs for radar systems, avionics, autonomous platforms, and secure communications, where adaptability, reliability, and low-latency processing are critical. Furthermore, the automotive sector is driving FPGA demand through advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle technologies, which require high-speed, energy-efficient, and reconfigurable hardware solutions.

Leading companies in the region, such as Altera Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, are actively expanding their FPGA portfolios and focusing on advanced architectures, AI acceleration, and scalable computing solutions. In parallel, government initiatives, including support for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, digital innovation programs, and defense technology investments, are strengthening the FPGA ecosystem. Strategic collaborations between vendors and government agencies, alongside private-sector innovation, are enabling enterprises to deploy flexible, high-performance, and application-specific FPGA solutions, positioning North America as a key hub for FPGA adoption and growth.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the FPGA companies include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Altera Corporation (US), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US).

