Beacon Market to Reach $395.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 53% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The beacon market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in utilization of beacons in logistics, warehousing, and retail. Moreover, surge in the adoption of beacons in sports stadiums and arenas for fan engagement and concession stand promotions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the high cost limits the growth of the beacon market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Beacon Market by Type (iBeacon, Eddystone, (Beacon, and Others), Technology (BLE, Wi-Fi, Ultrasound, and Others), and Application (Retail, Travel Tourism and Hospitality, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "beacon market" was valued at $9.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $395.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 53% from 2024 to 2032.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2024 $9.6 Billion Market Size in 2034 $395.9 Billion CAGR 53 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application, and Region Drivers • Growth in utilization of beacons in logistics, warehousing, and retail sectors • Rise in adoption of advanced communication technology • Surge in government initiative in ongoing smart cities project Opportunity • Technological advancement Restraints • High initial Cost

The iBeacon segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of type, the iBeacon segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the beacon market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the enhancement of customer shopping experience by sending them relevant notifications based on their location. However, the AltBeacon segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 55.11% from 2024 to 2032.

The BLE segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the BLE segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global beacon market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 55.89% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the widespread adoption of combined beacon technology globally.

The retail segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of Application, the retail segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global Beacon Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for personalized shopping experiences and targeted marketing campaigns. Beacons enable retailers to deliver relevant notifications, promotions, and product information based on a customer's location, enhancing engagement, loyalty, and ultimately driving sales. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 55.92% from 2024 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the beacon market revenue owing to the presence of a myriad of players in the region such as Apple, Estimote, Gimbal, Google, Texas Instruments, and many others. The presence of a significant number of players in North America is anticipated to drive the growth of the beacon market in this region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 56.17% from 2024 to 2032 owing to rise in demand for location-based services from various industries such as education & research sectors, entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others.

Key Players:

Kontakt.io,

Apple Inc.

Estimote Inc.,

BlueCats

Aruba Networks Inc.

Blue Sense Networks

Glimworm Beacon

Gelo Inc.

Sensorberg GmbH

Accent Advanced Systems, SLU.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global beacon market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

