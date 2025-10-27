DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Protein Ingredients Market to Reach USD 125.1 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Demand for Functional Nutrition and Sustainable Protein Sources | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Protein Ingredients Market Size valued at USD 75.6 billion in 2022, is projected to rise steadily, reaching USD 125.1 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2024-2031. This trajectory underscores how protein ingredients have shifted from niche sports nutrition components to mainstream dietary and functional applications in everyday consumer products.

According to DataM Intelligence, the global protein ingredients market is experiencing strong and sustained growth, driven by the rapid evolution of health-conscious lifestyles, the expansion of plant-based diets, and the incorporation of protein fortification across food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries.

Market Dynamics: From Nutrition to Innovation

The growing global appetite for protein-driven by lifestyle shifts, fitness trends, and population growth-is propelling innovations in both plant-based and animal-derived protein ingredients.

Key growth drivers include:

Rising consumer health awareness: Increasing adoption of protein-enriched foods and beverages among young adults and aging populations is strengthening market demand across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Increasing adoption of protein-enriched foods and beverages among young adults and aging populations is strengthening market demand across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Surge in plant-based protein innovation: Sustainable and allergen-friendly protein ingredients derived from soy, pea, rice, and fava bean are reshaping market share dynamics.

Sustainable and allergen-friendly protein ingredients derived from soy, pea, rice, and fava bean are reshaping market share dynamics. Expansion of functional food applications: Proteins are increasingly incorporated into bakery, dairy, and meat-alternative categories for texture enhancement and nutritional value.

Proteins are increasingly incorporated into bakery, dairy, and meat-alternative categories for texture enhancement and nutritional value. Cosmetic and personal care demand: Proteins such as collagen and keratin are witnessing growing usage in skincare and haircare formulations for repair, elasticity, and hydration benefits.

Proteins such as collagen and keratin are witnessing growing usage in skincare and haircare formulations for repair, elasticity, and hydration benefits. Technological advancements: Improved protein extraction, hydrolysis, and purification technologies are enabling superior bioavailability and taste profiles, driving wider adoption.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/protein-ingredients-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Protein Ingredients Market"

70 - Tables

66 - Figures

195 - Pages

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product: Plant Proteins vs. Animal Proteins

The protein ingredients market is broadly segmented into plant proteins and animal proteins, each contributing significantly to global demand.

Animal proteins-including whey, casein, collagen, and gelatin-accounted for the majority share in 2023, supported by robust demand from sports nutrition and functional dairy products. According to DataM Intelligence, animal proteins represented approximately 58% of total market revenue in 2024, translating to roughly USD 45 billion.

Meanwhile, plant proteins are registering the fastest growth segmentally, expanding at a CAGR of over 8% through 2031. Pea and soy protein ingredients are leading the trend, backed by consumer preferences for non-GMO, lactose-free, and sustainable alternatives. The plant segment is estimated to reach over USD 55 billion by 2031 as flexitarian and vegan diets become mainstream.

By Form: Dry vs. Liquid

Based on form, dry protein ingredients dominate the market with over 70% share in 2024, corresponding to around USD 53 billion. Their superior shelf stability, lower transportation cost, and easy handling make them the preferred format for large-scale food and beverage processing.

The liquid protein ingredients segment, while smaller in size, is rapidly expanding due to its rising utilization in ready-to-drink shakes, fortified dairy beverages, and cosmetic formulations. Increasing demand for convenience-based nutrition and liquid supplementation is likely to push this segment's share toward 35% by 2031.

By Application: Diverse End-Use Potential

The versatility of protein ingredients allows for their widespread application across several key industries:

In foods and beverages, proteins are the core driver of innovation. The segment contributes nearly 45% of total market revenue in 2024, equivalent to USD 34 billion, and continues to grow with heightened consumer interest in high-protein snacks, functional bars, and dairy alternatives.

Infant formulations represent a rapidly developing segment, supported by increased use of whey and hydrolyzed proteins that support digestion and immune development in infants.

In personal care and cosmetics, proteins such as collagen, elastin, and silk proteins account for approximately 10% of market share, driven by premium skincare and hair nourishment trends.

Animal feed applications contribute around 25% of market demand, led by gelatin, fish, and soy-based proteins, supporting livestock performance and growth efficiency.

The remaining share includes pharmaceutical and nutraceutical uses, where protein isolates and peptides play key roles in muscle recovery, wound healing, and immune support formulations.

Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/protein-ingredients-market

Regional Insights: United States and Japan at the Forefront

United States Market

The U.S. protein ingredients market holds a commanding position globally, contributing approximately 35% of the global total, valued at around USD 26.5 billion in 2024. The country's dominance stems from its advanced food processing sector, expanding sports nutrition industry, and the rapid adoption of alternative proteins.

Recent developments include:

The U.S. FDA approval of new plant-based protein blends (soy-pea-rice composites) for use in clinical nutrition products (August 2025).

Protein-rich food launches by major CPG players, including Nestlé USA and General Mills, have driven protein fortification in mainstream grocery products.

Investments exceeding USD 300 million in protein extraction and precision fermentation facilities were recorded between Q2 and Q3 2025.

Japan Market

Japan, known for its aging demographic and protein-conscious consumers, represents one of Asia's fastest-growing premium nutrition markets. The Japanese protein ingredients market is estimated at USD 5.1 billion in 2024, roughly 7% of the global market.

Quantitatively, Japan has seen:

A 19% rise in plant protein imports in the first half of 2025, primarily from soy and pea sources.

in the first half of 2025, primarily from soy and pea sources. The Japanese Ministry of Health introducing stricter labeling norms for "functional protein foods" effective June 2025, enhancing consumer confidence.

Leading Japanese firms like Kewpie Corporation and Meiji Holdings increasing R&D spending by 12% YoY toward sustainable protein innovations, including fermented and marine-derived protein solutions.

Buy This Exclusive Report at Just USD 4350 Only: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=protein-ingredients-market

Competitive Landscape

The protein ingredients market remains moderately fragmented with global food and biochemical conglomerates investing heavily in R&D, partnerships, and production capacity expansions. According to DataM Intelligence, the key players dominating the global market include DuPont, Rousselot, ADM, Burcon, Tessenderlo Group, Kewpie Corporation, Roquette Frères, The Scoular Company, CHS, Inc., and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Financial and Strategic Highlights:

Company FY2023 Revenue Key Developments ADM USD 96.3 billion (total revenue); protein ingredients segment > USD 6.5 billion Expanding pea protein capacity in North America to meet clean-label demand. DuPont (IFF Nutrition & Biosciences Division) USD 7.1 billion Focus on advanced plant protein blends and texture systems for food applications. Roquette Frères USD 4.3 billion Opened a new €300 million pea protein plant in France to boost European supply. Tessenderlo Group USD 2.6 billion Diversified protein portfolio into collagen peptides and animal-feed applications. Kewpie Corporation USD 1.7 billion Expanding functional protein-based cosmetics and nutrition R&D in Japan.

Together, these companies account for over 60% of global protein ingredient sales, supported by extensive manufacturing networks and ingredient innovation pipelines.

Recent Industry Developments

ADM announced a USD 400 million investment to expand its soy and pea protein production in Decatur, Illinois (August 2025).

announced a to expand its soy and pea protein production in Decatur, Illinois (August 2025). Roquette launched a new high-purity plant protein isolate with improved solubility for use in beverages and nutraceuticals (September 2025).

launched a new high-purity plant protein isolate with improved solubility for use in beverages and nutraceuticals (September 2025). DuPont unveiled a next-generation protein ingredient line for clean-label baked snacks, targeting 20% protein inclusion (July 2025).

unveiled a next-generation protein ingredient line for clean-label baked snacks, targeting 20% protein inclusion (July 2025). Japan's Kewpie Corporation introduced "FermentaPro," a fermented protein ingredient designed for beauty-from-within supplements (August 2025).

introduced "FermentaPro," a fermented protein ingredient designed for beauty-from-within supplements (August 2025). Mead Johnson expanded its high-protein infant formula line in Asia-Pacific, responding to growing parental demand for advanced protein fortification (September 2025).

Market Outlook and Opportunities

The global protein ingredients market is projected to maintain a healthy upward trajectory, supported by advances in extraction technology, cross-industry applications, and evolving consumer nutrition preferences.

According to DataM Intelligence:

The plant-based protein sub-segment will record a CAGR of over 8.0% through 2031 , outpacing the animal-derived category.

, outpacing the animal-derived category. The foods and beverages application segment will remain dominant, crossing USD 60 billion by 2031.

by 2031. Innovations in precision fermentation and microalgae-derived proteins are expected to revolutionize ingredient sustainability and functionality.

Future opportunities lie in high-protein snack innovation, clean-label sports nutrition, infant formulations with customized amino acid profiles, and collagen peptide fortification in personal care.

Conclusion

The protein ingredients market is at the center of the global health and sustainability revolution. With the market projected to reach USD 125.1 billion by 2031, the industry is undergoing a transformation powered by science-backed innovation, expanding applications, and the rise of alternative protein technologies.

According to DataM Intelligence, market leaders like DuPont, ADM, Roquette, and Kewpie are redefining the future of protein consumption by emphasizing bioavailability, sustainability, and personalization. As protein becomes an essential nutrient across food, health, and beauty ecosystems, the next decade promises expansive opportunities for manufacturers, investors, and innovators alike.

