Monshaat: Biban Forum 2025: Entrepreneurship World Cup Brings World's Top Startups to Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh is gearing up to welcome the world's top startups as Biban Forum 2025 hosts the highly anticipated Global Finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) for the third consecutive year. Biban, a premier annual forum dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in Saudi Arabia and beyond, returns this year as a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and growth. Connecting over 140,000 visitors, 1,000+ exhibitors, and 22 speakers, the forum brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to advance the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through inspiring sessions, workshops, and showcases, empowering startups and SMEs to scale locally and globally.

Backed by the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (MISK) and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), the EWC has grown into the world's largest startup competition, attracting over 420,000 entrepreneurs from 191 countries since its inception.

This year's competition witnessed unprecedented interest, with more than 10,300 startups from 169 countries applying, more than double last year's total, from this diverse pool across 16 sectors. The EWC has grown to become the world's largest competition of its kind, bringing the top 100 global startups to Riyadh where participants will showcase their unique businesses and propositions, and compete for over $1.5 million in cash prizes. Besides funding, participants will gain access to strategic partnerships and investment opportunities through collaboration with more than 64 global partners.

Since its inception, Biban has been envisioned as a global platform to inspire innovation and empower founders to bring bold ideas to life. Hosting the EWC Global Finals is part of its continued mission to support both Saudi and international entrepreneurship, while further solidifying Riyadh's position as a hub for startups and scale-ups.

Saud Al-Sabhan, Vice Governor of Entrepreneurship at Monsha'at said: "Through past editions of the EWC, we've seen founders secure investment, scale globally, and launch impactful solutions. Our programs and partnerships have helped turn bold ideas into real ventures, and we're committed to enabling the next wave of entrepreneurs to go even further."

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, Biban 2025 highlights Monsha'at's dedication to fostering a vibrant SME & Startups ecosystem, generating jobs opportunities, and supporting sustained economic growth across Saudi Arabia.

