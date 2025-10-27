Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Community Farmers Markets Address Food Waste and Food Security With a Drawdown Georgia Grant

Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions & Equity Grants in Action

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Members of a Georgia-focused funding collaborative visited Community Farmers Markets (CFM) recently during one of their Free Produce Markets at Fred A. Toomer Elementary School in Atlanta. The Free Produce Market was funded by a two-year Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions and Equity Grant provided to address climate solutions at their intersection with equity. In this case, Community Farmers Markets is avoiding food waste while helping address food security for families in Atlanta's Title-1 schools.

CFM's original Drawdown Georgia grant was awarded to complement an existing MARTA Markets distribution and sales model of meeting the community with plant-based healthy foods "where they were" as they traveled through various MARTA stations around the city. These markets were originally held in addition to CFM's weekly farmers markets, and often included chef demonstrations.

One goal of the revamped MARTA Markets program was to expand economic opportunities for local farmers by identifying alternative pathways for unsold produce. The new model allowed the farmers to be compensated for produce they didn't sell; produce that would have otherwise been sent to a landfill. The grant provided CFM with a way to divert perfectly good, healthy food into prepared ready-to-eat dishes that could be sold in their other markets. The model also allowed CFM and its vendors to make positive contributions to food sovereignty in multiple disinvested communities in Atlanta that are officially designated as "food deserts."

The MARTA Markets program ran as planned through the early part of 2024; however, MARTA's ridership did not rebound as CFM and other partners had hoped it would in the years immediately following the COVID pandemic. Low ridership limited the growth and reach of the program. At that point, CFM leadership partnered with Concrete Jungle and other nonprofits to drive the program further into the same neighborhoods they originally targeted, this time choosing to test the concept for a monthly series of Free Produce Markets at four Title-1 elementary schools within the City of Atlanta.

With great success from the pilot program, CFM officially introduced the Free Produce Markets in early 2025. Now, once per month, students, parents, faculty members and school staff and community members can pick up produce and ready-to-eat meals at no cost after school. Buses wait for the riders that choose to shop, and some of the bus drivers even choose to partake. Many parents walk or bike to the school to meet their kids, so they can shop together.

The funders saw just how much buzz the CFM Free Produce Market creates, and how excited the kids and adults get about having the chance to shop for free produce. There were tastings offered by local CFM chefs, and seasonally appropriate recipes and pre-made food items were available to take home, based on the ingredients available at that week's market. During the funder visit, the pre-made offering was white bean chili. CFM distributed 150 pre-made chili containers in record time, even with a limit of one per person. The free sample and recipe of the day was an Island Veggie Skillet. The pre-made foods were served in commercially compostable containers made from regionally sourced, rapidly renewable Farmer's Fibers from Better Earth, and the sample bowls and utensils were also compostable.

While most of the kids were not shy about eating veggies, there was also the extra incentive to earn a sticker when they did a tasting with the chef. Lots of stickers were given out that day, and each family that shopped received a $5 coupon to purchase food at one of CFM's regular markets, as well as information explaining how those with SNAP benefits could get a 2 for 1 deal for veggies and fruits in addition to the coupon discount. Resources were also provided to help families facing emergency food needs, with connections to other local programs.

Hearty, healthy goodness prevailed, and children's faces beamed with smiles. Being onsite was truly heartwarming for the funders as they heard from Toomer's administrators, teachers, and parents how much they appreciate the events, and how valuable they are to the school community.

After the shopping, bikes sped away loaded with veggies, families walked home together, planning the night's dinner along the way, and electric buses quietly glided away from the curb, full of smiling faces and green bags of goodies.

CFM is looking to expand the Free Produce Market model to additional Title-1 schools in 2026, and they are committed to do so. Like many other Drawdown Georgia grantees, federal cutbacks do cause concern for the future; especially the announced reductions to SNAP benefits and the impact it will have on food insecure shoppers who receive matching dollars through partner programs like Wholesome Wave Georgia. Inflation and rising food prices will also exacerbate these challenges. CFM is actively pursuing additional sources of funding through donation requests on their website and at markets, fundraiser events, including benefit nights at local restaurants, and by exploring new partnership models.

CFM's grant was funded by a cohort of funders that included Atticus Fund, the R. Howard Dobbs, Jr. Foundation and its Dobbs Fund, Ghanta Family Foundation, The Ray C. Anderson Foundation, Reilly Family Fund, Tull Charitable Foundation and The Wilbur & Hilda Glenn Family Foundation.



Free Produce Market at Toomer Elementary School

