This practical course has been tailored for banking professionals who have some experience in domestic payments and want to expand their knowledge of international payments. You will explore the key principles, concepts, practices and current developments in international payments.
You will have a chance to learn about the principles of foreign exchange and currency, high-value global payments, purpose and role of SWIFT and CLS, global clearing and settlement mechanisms as well as about liquidity management, international trade facilitation, risk management, and legal and regulatory issues.
Who Should Attend:
This course will be of special interest to payment professionals with some experience who wish to expand their knowledge base and advance their careers into the global payments arena.
On Completion of This Course You Will:
- Gain the practical knowledge of all key processes and concepts in international payments
- Learn about the various stages of low and high value payment process
- Understand the role and functioning of SWIFT and CLS
- Explore the transition to the ISO 20022 MX Messaging system
- Get to grips with foreign exchange and currency principles
- Explore the mechanisms in clearing and settlement
- Learn about liquidity management principles
- Gain the tools for managing all risks involved
- Understand the legal and regulatory frameworks
- Explore the current market trends and challenges
Operations and business staff from:
- Commercial banks
- Investment banks
- Foreign Exchange dealers
- Brokerage companies
- Multinational corporations
- Money Managers
- Commodity Trading Advisors
- Insurance companies
- Governments
- Central banks
- Pension Funds
- Hedge Funds
- Investment companies
- Brokers/dealers and other participants in the inter-dealer market.
Key Topics Covered:
- Foreign exchange currency principles
- High-value global payments
- Cross Border Retail Payments
- Alternative Payment Arrangements Systems (Correspondent Banking, Hawala)
- Purpose role of SWIFT
- The transition to the ISO 20022 MX messaging system
- Purpose role of CLS
- International Payments the Law
- International Standards, Conventions Principles
- Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
- Anti-Money Laundering
- Global Clearing Settlement
- Liquidity Treasury management
- International trade facilitation
- How International Trade is financed
- Risk management, and
- Legal Regulatory issues
- Challenges for corporates in international payments
- Current and future trends
