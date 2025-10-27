Pictet Asset Management, part of the independent Geneva-based Pictet Group which has over $800 billion in assets under management, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Becker as Head of US ETF Distribution. Based in New York City, Mr. Becker will lead the firm's ETF distribution strategy across the United States.

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Pictet Asset Management expands its footprint in the U.S. with the launch of its first U.S.-listed ETFs-an important milestone in bringing Pictet's institutional investment expertise to a broader audience of advisors and investors. Mr. Becker's appointment underscores the firm's commitment to strengthening its local presence and advancing its ETF offering in the region.

"We are delighted to welcome Ben as we continue to expand our footprint in the U.S," said Elizabeth Dillon, CEO of Pictet Asset Management (USA). "His deep understanding of the ETF landscape and ability to connect with clients across distribution channels makes him an outstanding addition to our team, especially during such a time of growth."

Mr. Becker brings more than a decade of experience in the ETF and wealth management industries. He joins Pictet Asset Management from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he served as Vice President and ETF Specialist, working with advisors and institutions on portfolio strategies, market trends and the evolving role of ETFs in investment planning. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Becker held roles at WisdomTree Asset Management, where he helped build ETF businesses in both the U.S. and Canada. Earlier in his career, he served in client-facing roles at HSBC, E*TRADE, and Merrill Lynch.

This appointment follows the firm's recent launch of three actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to bring the firm's innovative AI-driven quantitative and thematic strategies to U.S. financial advisors and investors. The three ETFs are: Pictet AI Enhanced International Equity ETF (PQNT), Pictet Cleaner Planet ETF (PCLN) and Pictet AI Automation ETF (PBOT).

"Expanding Pictet's ETF presence in the U.S. represents a natural extension of the firm's mission to deliver sophisticated, long-term investment solutions to clients worldwide," said Mr. Becker. "It's an exciting moment to help bridge Pictet's global expertise with the growing opportunities in the U.S. ETF market."

Note to Editors

Pictet Asset Management

Pictet Asset Management includes all the operating subsidiaries and divisions of the Pictet Group that carry out institutional asset management and fund management.

As of September 30th, 2025, Pictet Asset Management managed USD 338 CHF 269 EUR 288 GBP 251 billion in assets. Pictet Asset Management has eighteen business development centres worldwide, extending from London, Brussels, Geneva, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich to Hong Kong, Taipei, Osaka, Tokyo, Singapore, Shanghai, Montreal and New York.

Pictet Group

The Pictet Group is a partnership of owner-managers, with principles of succession and transmission of ownership that have remained unchanged since its foundation in 1805. The Group focuses exclusively on wealth management, asset management, alternative investments and related asset services. It does not engage in investment banking, nor does it extend commercial loans.

With CHF 711 (EUR 761/USD 893/GBP 652) billion in assets under management or custody as of 30 June 2025, Pictet is today one of Europe's leading independent wealth and asset managers for private clients and institutional investors.

Founded and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Pictet today employs around 5,500 people. It has 31 offices worldwide, in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Basel, Brussels, Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lausanne, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Monaco, Montreal, Munich, Nassau, New York, Osaka, Paris, Rome, Shanghai, Singapore, Stuttgart, Taipei, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Turin, Verona and Zurich.

