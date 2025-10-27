Outdoor Advertising Market to Reach $26.47 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The outdoor advertising market refers to the sector of the advertising industry that focuses on delivering promotional messages to consumers through various outdoor media formats. This includes billboards, transit advertising, street furniture displays, digital signage, and other outdoor advertising channels. The market involves the planning, placement, and execution of advertisements in strategic outdoor locations to reach a wide audience and create brand awareness.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Outdoor Advertising Market by Type (Traditional Outdoor Advertising and Digital Outdoor Advertising), Service (Billboard Advertising, Transport Advertising, Street Furniture Advertising, Placed Based Advertising, and Others), and End User (BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Mobility, Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034'. According to the report, the outdoor advertising market was valued at $16,298.3 million in 2024, and is estimated to reach $26,472.10 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2025 to 2034.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A70767

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the outdoor advertising market is driven by several prime determinants that are shaping its expansion and evolution globally. One of the key factors is the increasing urbanization and infrastructure development, which provides more high-traffic locations for placing outdoor ads, such as transit hubs, highways, shopping centers, and commercial zones. In addition, the rise in consumer mobility and outdoor footfall, especially post-pandemic, has renewed advertisers' interest in targeting audiences outside their homes. Digital transformation, particularly the emergence of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, is another significant growth driver. DOOH enables dynamic, real-time content delivery, improved targeting, and performance tracking, making outdoor ads more engaging and data-driven. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness and broad reach of outdoor media compared to other channels continues to attract brands seeking high visibility. Supportive regulatory policies and smart city initiatives in various regions are also encouraging digital and interactive outdoor installations. Lastly, brand demand for omnichannel presence is encouraging integration of outdoor ads with mobile, social media, and experiential campaigns, reinforcing the role of outdoor advertising in the broader marketing mix. Together, these determinants are contributing to a robust and dynamic growth outlook for the outdoor advertising industry.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $16,298.3 Million Market Size in 2034 $26,472.10 Million CAGR 5.0 % No. of Pages in Report 289 Segments Covered Type, Service, End User and Region. Target Region / Countries North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Netherlands, Germany, Tukey, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA) Drivers High Reach and Visibility

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Brand Reinforcement Opportunity Growth in Smart Cities & Smart Transit Systems

Green & Sustainable Advertising Restraints Limited Content Flexibility

High Initial Investment for Digital Screens

The traditional outdoor advertising segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By type, the traditional outdoor advertising segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global outdoor advertising market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Formats such as billboards, posters, and transit ads are deeply embedded in urban and rural landscapes, offering constant exposure without reliance on digital devices or internet connectivity. Brands continue to favor traditional OOH for long-term brand recall, localized targeting, and presence in high-traffic areas. Moreover, it requires lower technological investment compared to digital alternatives, making it attractive for small to medium enterprises and emerging markets. In many regions, especially in developing countries, traditional formats remain dominant due to limited digital infrastructure and regulatory constraints on digital displays, further supporting its sustained leadership in the global market.

Buy This Research Report (289 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7f58b9a8a028abb0b121938d3863600a

The billboard advertising segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By service, the billboard advertising segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global outdoor advertising market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The billboard advertising segment held the highest market share in 2024 due to its widespread visibility, cost-effectiveness, and strong brand recall capabilities. Billboards offer large-format, eye-catching displays placed in high-traffic areas such as highways, urban centers, and commercial zones, ensuring maximum audience exposure. Their ability to deliver consistent, non-intrusive messaging to commuters and pedestrians makes them a preferred choice for mass outreach. Moreover, the integration of digital technology in billboards (DOOH) has further enhanced their impact through dynamic content, time-based targeting, and real-time updates. These features make billboards attractive to a wide range of advertisers-from FMCG to tech and retail. Their scalability, flexibility, and measurable ROI contribute to their continued dominance in the outdoor advertising landscape.

The BFSI segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global outdoor advertising market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Banks, insurance firms, and financial service providers heavily invest in outdoor advertising to reach a broad and diverse audience, especially in high-traffic urban areas. Billboards, transit ads, and digital outdoor displays are widely used to promote new products, interest rates, digital banking services, and financial literacy campaigns. Given the competitive nature of the financial sector, outdoor advertising offers continuous exposure and reinforces brand presence. Furthermore, the rise of digital banking and fintech services has prompted aggressive marketing efforts, contributing to sustained investment in outdoor channels and securing the BFSI sector's leadership position in this market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2034

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The region has a mature media landscape where outdoor advertising-especially digital out-of-home (DOOH)-is widely adopted in urban centers, transit hubs, and commercial areas. High consumer mobility, extensive public transport systems, and tech-savvy populations also contribute to the effectiveness of outdoor ads. Additionally, the presence of leading outdoor advertising firms and advanced programmatic advertising technologies further enhances targeting and ROI. These factors collectively support North America's continued dominance in the outdoor advertising market throughout the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A70767

Key Players:

AdVision

Creative Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Tyler Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor, LLC

Ocean Outdoor

Vector Media

oOhmedia Limited

Stroer CORE GmbH & Co. KG

JCDecaux

The report analyses government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting the market growth.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:

Feminine Hygiene Products Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2031

Cosmetics Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Personal Care Wipes Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

Men Personal Care Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Healthcare Wipes Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2033

Cosmetics Face Serum Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031

Professional Hair Care Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2033

Herbal Cosmetics Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outdoor-advertising-market-to-reach-26-47-billion-globally-by-2034-at-5-cagr-allied-market-research-302595254.html