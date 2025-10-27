Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Dee For Dentist, a leading general dentistry practice located at 8772 S Maryland Pkwy Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123, has introduced revolutionary VR Nitrous technology to eliminate dental anxiety and transform the patient experience. The practice now offers OperaVR virtual reality experiences during dental treatments at no additional cost to patients, making advanced comfort dentistry accessible to the Las Vegas community.

The innovative OperaVR technology replaces traditional nitrous oxide with immersive virtual reality experiences, allowing patients to escape to calming virtual environments while receiving dental care. This breakthrough approach addresses one of the most significant barriers to dental health - patient anxiety and fear.

"This VR technology perfectly embodies our mission to help patients live longer and smile more by removing the fear and anxiety that keeps so many people from getting the dental care they need," Dr. Dee Dee Meevasin, DMD, founder of Dee For Dentist. "At our Medical District location, we're not just treating teeth - we're transforming the entire dental experience. When patients can escape to a calming virtual environment instead of focusing on their anxiety, they're more likely to maintain regular visits and invest in their long-term oral health, which directly impacts their overall wellness and confidence."

Dee For Dentist specializes in anesthesia-free/comfort dentistry, offering comprehensive services including dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, laser dental services, clear aligners, and sleep apnea treatment. The practice's unique amenities extend beyond VR Nitrous technology to include CEREC same-day restorations, guided dental implant surgery, Solea laser therapy, and iTero digital scanning.

The practice's approach combines cutting-edge technology with personalized care, featuring seven unique services that set it apart in the Las Vegas market:

VR Nitrous (OperaVR): Immersive virtual reality experiences replacing traditional nitrous oxide

Immersive virtual reality experiences replacing traditional nitrous oxide Solea Laser Dental Therapy: Advanced laser treatments for precise, comfortable procedures

Advanced laser treatments for precise, comfortable procedures CEREC Same-Day Crowns: Complete dental restorations in a single visit

Complete dental restorations in a single visit Guided Dental Implant Surgery: Computer-assisted precision implant placement

Computer-assisted precision implant placement Clear Aligners: Discreet orthodontic treatment options

Discreet orthodontic treatment options Periodontal Laser Therapy: Minimally invasive gum disease treatment

Minimally invasive gum disease treatment Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances: Custom solutions for sleep-related breathing disorders

Located in Las Vegas's Medical District area, Dee For Dentist serves the broader Las Vegas community with a focus on making dental care accessible and anxiety-free. The practice maintains its five treatment rooms combined with advanced diagnostics, laser technology, and digital workflows, to provide faster, more comfortable treatments.

"The integration of VR technology represents our commitment to innovation and patient-centered care," added Dr. Dee Dee Meevasin. "We're not just treating teeth - we're transforming how patients experience dentistry by removing fear and anxiety from the equation."

Established in 2012, Dee For Dentist has built its reputation on combining advanced technology with compassionate care. The practice's motto, "here to help you live longer and smile more," reflects its holistic approach to dental health and patient wellbeing.

The practice is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM, with designated parking for patient convenience.

About Dee For Dentist:

Dee For Dentist is a comprehensive general dental practice specializing in advanced technology and comfort dentistry. Founded by Dr. Dee Dee Meevasin, DMD, the practice serves the Las Vegas community with innovative treatments including VR Nitrous technology, laser dentistry, and same-day restorations. The practice is committed to eliminating dental anxiety while providing exceptional oral healthcare.





Email: info@deefordentist.com

