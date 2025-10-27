The "IFPR Investment Firms Prudential Regime and ICARA (December 1, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU Investment Firms Regulation and Directive (IFR/IFD) came into force December 2019, introducing a new prudential regime for investment firms and a material shift in the EU regulatory framework for investment firms currently authorised under MIFID.

The IFR/IFD requirements vary by firm activities and asset size, but will replace the current Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive (CRR/CRD) for most investment firms. In addition, the ICARA Internal Capital Adequacy and Risk Assessment will replace the existing Internal Capital Adequacy and Assessment Process (ICAAP). We will be also examining the UK IFPR Investment Fund Prudential Regime and its impact on funds in the UK.

This one-day course, taught by an expert with over 20 years of practical experience in the sector, will examine the new regime and teach you about compliance and regulatory capital requirements and their impact on firms' liquidity, prudential consolidation, risk management, and governance frameworks, as well as remuneration requirements and regulatory disclosures.

What will you learn

Classification of your firm and implications for non-EU domiciled entities

Calculation of the new Capital and Liquidity requirements, ICARA, K factors and own fund requirements

Setting up a Risk Management and Governance framework, changes to remuneration, and oversight committees

Regulatory disclosures and other considerations such as impact of Brexit and ESG requirements

Who Should Attend:

Chief Finance Officers and Finance control functions

Chief Risk Officers and Risk control functions

Heads of Legal and Compliance

Heads of HR for investment firms within the EU as well as third country firms operating in the EU.

Key Topics Covered:

Regulatory Background

The three pillars of IFPR Prudential, Governance and Remuneration

Capital Requirements Own Funds and K Factors

Risk Management ICARA, Liquidity and Concentration

ICAAP vs ICARA, and broader CRR Requirements

K Factors and calculation methodology differences

Remuneration Requirements

Governance

Implications for EU and Global Investment Firms

Timelines and Implementation

Other Considerations including regulatory reporting, impact of Brexit, and ESG requirements

Speakers

The Training Director is an industry advisor and regulatory expert with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, asset management and Regulatory Technology (RegTech). He is an industry expert in Financial Regulation, especially MIFID II, EMIR, CASS, SFTR, IFR/IFD, IBOR Transitions, SMCR, and ESG Regulations such as SFDR.

His recent key engagements include banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays and buy side firms such as Ruffer and Investec Asset Management. Subbu is also a member and advisor of Industry association committees for regulatory consultations with bodies such as ESMA, FCA, PRA/Bank of England and SEC.

