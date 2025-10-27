GreenMoney Journal: The $44 Trillion Question: Why Your Portfolio Needs Biodiversity

by Jason Britton, Chief Investment Officer, Newday Investments

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / As CIO at Newday Investments, I've seen firsthand how the conversation around sustainable investing has evolved. Once primarily focused on climate change and carbon emissions, the spotlight is now rightfully expanding to encompass the intricate web of life that sustains our planet - biodiversity.

For too long, the financial markets viewed nature as an endless resource, an externality to be exploited rather than an essential asset to be protected and nurtured. This mindset has led us to a critical juncture. The World Economic Forum consistently ranks biodiversity loss as one of the top global threats, recognizing that over half of the world's GDP - a staggering $44 trillion of business - is moderately or highly dependent on nature and its services. The implications of this are profound, impacting everything from food security and water availability to the stability of ecosystems and the resilience of supply chains.

We understand that investing in nature is not merely an ethical imperative; it is a strategic imperative. It's about building long-term resilience, mitigating systemic risks, and tapping into the significant opportunities presented by the transition to a nature-positive economy. Our approach to global equity markets is deeply informed by this conviction, moving beyond traditional ESG screening to actively identify and support companies that are not just minimizing harm, but are positively contributing to the preservation and restoration of biodiversity.

Read Jason's full article here - https://greenmoney.com/the-44-trillion-question-why-your-portfolio-needs-biodiversity

======

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-44-trillion-question-why-your-portfolio-needs-biodiversity-1092064