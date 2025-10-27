MPress Records: Rachael Sage & the Sequins Release Powerful, Inspiring Album, Canopy

New Celebratory Official Video "Live It Up" Also Unveiled

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Acclaimed singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and activist Rachael Sage has released her highly anticipated full-band debut, Canopy, with her longtime group, The Sequins (via MPress Records). A vibrant blend of Americana, pop, and neo-folk, Canopy finds Sage continuing her journey of storytelling, reinvention, emotional connection, and empathy as she extends a heartfelt invitation to join her in the goal of spreading inclusivity and acceptance. Leading people to find light even in the darkest places, the beautifully crafted collection of songs is her most powerful and soulful to date.

"Canopy is the first album that I feel reflects every aspect of my artistry, not only as a singer, producer, and musician, but also as a songwriter," shares Sage. "The title track just fell out after one too many late-night doom scrolls where the amount of violence and discord I digested in the span of a few minutes was so intense and so demoralizing that I wanted to crawl into a hole and stay there.They're among the most honest lyrics I've ever written, but it very quickly formed an almost visceral image of an entire album focused on inclusiveness, acceptance, safety and empathy. As a lyricist, these have been some very intimidating times to capture, topically. How do we write songs about the insanity of war without sounding naive, or about being 'othered' via bigotry to the point of irreparable harm...without completely losing hope?"

Accompanying Canopy, Rachael Sage & The Sequins have additionally released an official video for "Live It Up", an upbeat piano romp that joyfully showcases Sage's signature keyboard chops. Playfully diverting listeners away from cynical news cycles toward themes of acceptance and equality, the video was loosely inspired by one of Sage's all-time favorite VH-1 classics, "I Know" by Dionne Faris. Sage recalls: "I remember seeing that clip with its bright yellow, high contrasting palette and smiling, energetic band members, and wanting to crawl through my TV screen and join that band. It made me immediately eager to inhabit what seemed to be a fantasy version of the NYC art-loft, replete with photogenic bathroom stalls (as was the trend)."

Canopy follows the recent release of single "Nexus," a sobering, utopian folk-pop manifesto whose proceeds will be donated to LGBTQ+ suicide prevention charity The Trevor Project in honor of Nex Benedict who passed away after being beaten by their school peers for being nonbinary. The collection also includes fan favorites "Belong To You," a uniquely meaningful moment about the devotion and loyalty of our friendships that celebrates love in all forms, "The Best Version," a lyrical, piano-pop confession that grapples with social media surrealism, and "Canopy" which imagines a world where shelter is a given for all as well as "Just Enough," a fan favorite groove about being enough exactly as you are.

A 14-track project that confidently spans Americana, pop, and neo-folk in a statement of self, Canopy is a masterclass in radical self-acceptance. Determined to find light in the darkest places, Canopy, produced by Sage with Grammy® nominee Mikhail Pivovarov and mixed by Pivovarov and Grammy® winning producer Andy Zulla, will be available as a special limited-edition 40-panel hardcover book CD package - featuring Sage's original artwork - as well as an orange colored vinyl edition November 14th, and is available now via MPress Records. Sage sums up the record, saying: "While subject-wise there are definitely some very heavy tracks on this album ('Canopy', 'Nexus', 'Underneath'), there are also tunes like 'Just Enough', 'Live It Up' and 'The Best Version' that reflect my and my very like-minded bandmates' continued determination to bring light, hope and positive encouragement to anyone who may feel especially vulnerable in our current cultural climate."

ABOUT RACHAEL SAGE:

Since founding her own label MPress Records, NYC-based folk-pop artist Rachael Sage has steadily released a slew of vibrant, dynamic albums. She has toured with an eclectic list of artists including Rufus Wainwright, Ani DiFranco, Beth Hart, Howard Jones, and Grammy® winners Shawn Colvin and Judy Collins - with whom she also recorded a critically-acclaimed duet of Neil Young's "Helpless." In addition to being a six-time Independent Music Award-winning musician and producer, Sage is also a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize winner who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin. Sage is also a visual artist and former ballet dancer who performed with the New York City Ballet. A self-described "cancer thriver," she is a philanthropic advocate who has raised money for a wide range of causes, including Foundation For Women's Cancer, WHY Hunger, American Refugee Committee/Alight, National Network For Youth (NN4Y), The Trevor Project, and Rainbow Mind (UK).

Tour Dates

(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing US and UK tour dates)

Oct 28 Union Chapel - London, UK % Oct 29 Worcester Cathedral - Worcester, UK & Oct 30 Warwick Arts Centre - Coventry, UK % Oct 31 Derby Cathedral - Derby, UK & Nov 13 City Winery - Boston, MA ## Nov 17 Wyvern Theatre - Swindon, UK * Nov 19 William Aston Hall - Wrexham, UK * Nov 22 Grove Theatre - Dunstable, UK * Nov 23 Baths Hall - Scunthorpe, UK * Nov 24 Orchard West - Dartford, UK * Nov 27 Royal Hippodrome Theatre - Eastbourne, UK * Nov 28 The Green Note - London, UK ** Dec 01 Festival Theatre - Malvern, UK * Dec 05 Memorial Theatre - Frome, UK * Dec 06 Granville Theatre - Ramsgate, UK * Dec 10 Bowery Electric - New York, NY Dec 11 The Factory Underground - Norwalk, CT Dec 14 Studio 9 - North Adams, MA^ with:

% Toyah Willcox

& Rebecca Ferguson

## Hannah Judson

*The Overtones

**Amy Speace

^Meghan Carey

