Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Following a record year of growth for Alberta's visitor economy, Travel Alberta received hundreds of applications for tourism investment to develop and enhance new experiences across the province. This strong demand reflects growing appetite to accelerate tourism development, positioning the industry as a leading driver of economic growth and employment.

Amid global economic uncertainty, Alberta's tourism sector continues to show strong returns, growing four times faster than the national average. In 2024, visitors spent a record $14.4 billion in communities across the province. Tourism employs 10 per cent of Albertans, creating more than 250,000 jobs (85,000 full-time equivalent).

"The overwhelming interest in tourism investment from entrepreneurs and communities across the province underscores what we already know: tourism is one of the fastest-growing drivers of economic growth in Alberta," said Jon Mamela, Chief Commercial Officer at Travel Alberta. "This strong demand for co-investment from Travel Alberta reinforces the sector's critical role in building economic resilience, creating long-term career opportunities, and leveraging private capital around the province."

Travel Alberta invests annually in businesses, communities, and associations to develop tourism projects that encourage travellers to choose Alberta, spend more, and stay longer. Investments support the development of new experiences and accommodations, events and festivals that drive overnight visitation, and rural development and promotion to support tourism growth in emerging destinations. This is one small part of Alberta's broader tourism growth strategy, with an ambitious target to grow annual visitor spend to $25 billion by 2035.

Investment decisions are highly competitive, as the programs are oversubscribed each year with many strong applicants. Applications are evaluated based on program priorities, which include developing year-round experiences, events and accommodations that will drive winter visitation, fostering rural growth in high-potential zones, and advancing large-scale signature projects that attract significant private sector investment.

Building on success

The projects that launched this past summer and fall are a direct result of last year's investment season. The recent 2026-27 investment applications continue to build off that momentum and expand Alberta's reputation as a four-season destination while driving economic growth in every corner of the province.

Examples of key 2025 projects include:

Glamp Good, Central Alberta

Heated, year-round cabins and Alberta's first and only floating sauna at Twin Lake. The project is expected to draw more international travellers to the area, nearly doubling revenues within three years of opening.

"Travel Alberta's funding was instrumental in getting this project off the ground. Our new offerings have allowed us to continue to confidently operate in any weather conditions, giving tourists a chance to experience Central Alberta in winter, further diversifying tourism in the area."

-Simon Gommerud, Co-owner, Glamp Good

River Retreat Kananaskis, Foothills

Nine new all-season cabins, encouraging travellers to stay and explore for multiple days while offering much-needed accommodations in the foothills.

"Sometimes you're alone as an entrepreneur, day in and day out, and when you know you have a big team like Travel Alberta behind you, it just really gives you the confidence to move forward."

-Todd Broadbent, Co-owner, River Retreat Kananaskis

Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, Wembley

A new four-day paleo-adventure journey through hadrosaur and tyrannosaurus fossils, visiting real paleontological sites and learning from experts in the field.

"Travel Alberta has been a critical partner to drive new initiatives for the museum and draw travellers from outside the local region to come and visit. It wasn't just the financial input from Travel Alberta, but also the coaching to leverage marketing momentum and the expertise from the team that has helped us build and refine our offerings."

-Linden Roberts, Executive Director, Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum

Aurum Lodge, Cline River

Expansion of the lodge from seven to 27 units and transition to an all-inclusive model, offering luxury experiences and premium amenities along Abraham Lake. The first phase of development includes building additional guest accommodations and a wellness center.

"Travel Alberta has been vital to building our new luxury cabins that will launch in the spring of 2026. These cabins will enhance the existing accommodations at our top-rated eco-lodge and fine-dining restaurant, offering a premium experience where guests can relax in style and comfort after exploring some of the Rocky Mountains' most pristine wilderness."

-Luke Mireault, co-owner, Aurum Lodge

Key facts:

From 2021-25, Travel Alberta invested almost $90 million into tourism growth, supporting businesses and communities across the province.

In 2024-25, Travel Alberta invested almost $17 million into tourism businesses and organizations across 60 communities in the province. 70 per cent of funded projects focused on growing tourism in smaller urban and rural areas, and 10 per cent of all projects were Indigenous-led. Investments in tourism product development generated $199 million in economic impact and attracted $83 million in private sector investment-a return of $12.50 for every dollar invested.



About Travel Alberta

As the Government of Alberta's destination management organization, Travel Alberta drives the growth of the province's visitor economy, creating and promoting must-visit destinations throughout the province. We do this by developing signature products and destinations, marketing those destinations to the world, and attracting investment in the sector. Together, in partnership with the Government of Alberta, regional destination organizations, industry associations, and thousands of Alberta tourism businesses across the province, we are working to grow the value of Alberta's visitor economy to $25 billion by 2035. Visit industry.travelalberta.com to learn more.

