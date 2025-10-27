Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Global Relay, the leading provider of AI-enabled solutions for business communications, today announced that Global Relay has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions for its integrated, end-to-end compliance platform. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"Global Relay is proud to once again be named a Leader by Gartner, positioned furthest overall in the DCGA quadrant for our Ability to Execute," says Warren Roy, CEO and founder of Global Relay. "For over 26 years, we have guided organizations in managing their communications data with innovative solutions. As AI reshapes the way these firms manage risk in their digital communications, we're leading this next era with advanced AI capabilities built on the strong foundation of recordkeeping."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Global Relay's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here.

The industry has recognized Global Relay's commitment to innovation and leadership in these recent awards and accolades:

Winner of the "Gamechanger in AI" award in the 2025 BC Tech Technology Impact Awards (TIA)

Been on Deloitte Platinum Club of Best Managed Companies for 7+ years

Ranked as the #1 "Most Popular Data Analytics company" and "Most Popular Fintech overall" in the 2025 Cord Hiring Leader Awards

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Jeffrey Hewitt, Rizvan Hussain, Apurva Singh, 15 October 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Global Relay

Global Relay is a leading provider of end-to-end compliance solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries.

Founded in 1999, Global Relay delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. With secure solutions for every step of the compliance journey, Global Relay App, Archive, Connectors, and Surveillance enable regulated organizations to meet recordkeeping and risk management requirements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027851036/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Emily Visco

globalrelay@aspectusgroup.com