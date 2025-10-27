Aircraft Propeller System Market to Reach $781.3 Million, Globally, by 2034 at 7.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in air travel, growth in advancement in electric and hybrid aircraft, and growth in orders of new aircraft from developing countries drive the global aircraft propeller system market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aircraft Propeller System Market by Propeller Type (Fixed Pitch Propellers and Varying Pitch Propellers), Engine (Conventional, Electric, and Hybrid), and Aircraft Type (Civil and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the aircraft propeller system market was valued at $397 million in 2024 and is estimated to reach $781.3 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The aircraft propeller system market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by increase in air travel, growth in advancement in electric and hybrid aircraft, and growth in orders of new aircraft from developing countries. Also, modernization of military aircraft and increase in sales of personal aircraft provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $397.0 million Market Size in 2034 $781.3 million CAGR 7.1 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Propeller Type, Engine, Aircraft Type, and Region. Drivers Increase in air travel Growth in advancement in electric and hybrid vehicles Growth in orders for new aircraft from developing countries Opportunities Modernization of military aircraft Increase in sales of personal aircraft Restraints Strengthening of government regulations High maintenance cost

The fixed pitch propellers dominate the market by 2034.

By speed, the aircraft propellers system market is categorized into fixed pitch propellers and varying pitch propellers. The fixed pitch propellers are expected to dominate the market by 2034, as they are typically designed and optimized for a specific flight condition. In addition, fixed pitch propellers are mechanically simple, lighter, and less expensive to manufacture and maintain. They are commonly used in light, general aviation aircraft where simplicity and cost-effectiveness are prioritized over performance flexibility. Furthermore, with the growth of the general aviation industry, especially in regions like Southeast Asia and Africa and the growth of economy aviation, the demand for pitch propellers is growing.

The conventional segment to dominate the market share by 2034

By engine, the aircraft propeller system market is segregated into conventional, and electric and hybrid the conventional segment dominated the aircraft propeller system market in 2024, owing to their cost-effectiveness, fuel efficiency, and suitability for regional and tactical operations. These propeller systems are increasingly utilized in turboprop regional airliners, military transport aircraft, and special mission platforms. Moreover, recent advancements, such as variable-pitch systems and electronically controlled propellers, have improved performance and reduced noise of aircraft propeller systems in conventional engines. In addition, growing environmental concerns and growing demands toward more fuel-efficient propulsion systems are further driving the growth of the market.

The civil segment to dominate the market by 2034

By aircraft type, the aircraft propeller system market is segmented into civil and military. The civil segment dominated the global market share in 2024, owing to its extensive use in turboprops civil aircraft, which are significantly more fuel-efficient than jet-powered aircraft. Moreover, the lower operational cost makes them attractive for airlines seeking to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. Likewise, with increase in the number of air passengers and expanding regional air networks, airlines are investing in modern, fuel-efficient turboprop aircraft to serve more routes.

North America is expected to dominate the market by 2034

By region, the aircraft propeller system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the aircraft propeller system market in 2024, owing to the strong presence of some of the major aircraft manufacturers in the region. In addition, rise in spending in military aircraft in the U.S. is further driving the growth of the market. Increase in military spending in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and rise in geopolitical tension have led to increased investment in modernizing military aircraft, thus further driving the growth of the market. Likewise, the U.S. and Canada have pledged their allegiance to NATO and also work for United Nations peace keeping mission and Arctic security, which has resulted in the increased need for modern aircraft.

Leading Market Players: -

General Electric Company

Hartzell Propeller, Inc

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH

Dowty Propellers

Hélices E-Props

Hercules Propellers Ltd.

McCauley Propeller Systems

Collins Aerospace

AVIA Propeller s.r.o.

Sensenich Propeller Company.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aircraft propeller system market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

