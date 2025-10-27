The "UCITS Funds Training (November 27, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly practical one day course conducted by a senior expert covers the whole UCITS framework and is intended to provide participants with the appropriate knowledge and skills to set up and manage UCITS funds.

All aspects of UCITS fund management and operations are covered with particular emphasis on risk management of all funds operations. You will learn about setting up and managing UCITS Funds in different jurisdictions, EU passporting, marketing, as well as fund governance and oversight.

The programme includes case studies on pricing errors, investment breaches, failures of risk controls and of fund governance. We will also examine the areas of interest to regulators when reviewing funds and fund managers to help meet compliance requirements.

What will you learn

By the end of this course you will have a solid understanding of:

The key characteristics of UCITS, their structure and objectives

The main regulatory aspects and the differences in setting up funds in the UK, Ireland and Luxembourg

How to structure UCITS

The main changes under UCITS V

The necessary documentation required

The main parties involved and their role

How to organise fund governance

Key risk and performance indicators

Organising compliance monitoring and fund oversight

The latest market developments

The implications of Brexit on UK UCITS Funds

Who Should Attend:

This event will be of value to anyone running or setting up UCITS funds including fund management, transfer agency, fund accounting, compliance, audit, operational risk and depositary staff.

From Asset and Fund Management, Investment Banking, Hedge Funds and Institutional Investors with the following background:

Funds Management

Investment Management

Fund Administration

Portfolio Management

Structuring

Risk Management

Key Topics Covered:

The key features, use and structure of UCITS

Comparison with AIFMD

UCITS distribution

UCITS products: long only, ETFs and alternatives

UCITS structuring

UCITS V: remuneration, reporting and depositary requirements

UCITS VI: eligible assets and the use of derivatives, efficient portfolio management, over-the-counter derivatives, liquidity management rules, depositary passport, money market funds, long-term investments

Harmonisation of UCITS AIFMD: harmonising UCITS reporting, scope under MIFID, delegation and substance, leverage, cross-border supervision, remuneration proportionality

Main parties involved and their role

Structuring UCITS and authorisation process in Luxembourg and Ireland

Fund governance

Fund documentation

Investment borrowing power

Setting up UCITS

Key risk and performance indicators

The implications of Brexit on UK UCITS Funds

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/air2ed

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027509790/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900