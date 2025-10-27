BioDlink Biopharm Co., Ltd.: BioDlink Completes First International Shipment of Bevacizumab to Colombia

Bevacizumab is a targeted therapy used to treat lung and colorectal cancers, both among the top three cancers ranked by death in Colombia [1] .

. This inaugural shipment- dispatched around two months after Colombia's marketing approval - demonstrates the company's efficiency, while validating its antibody commercialization platform, as well as robust production quality and supply chain management systems.

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDlink announced the first international shipment of its bevacizumab injection biosimilar to Colombia in partnership with Kexing BioPharm. Both companies marked this milestone with a special ceremony when specially-decorated transport vehicles arrived.

Bevacizumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), is widely used in the treatment of various cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsNSCLC). According to industry estimates, bevacizumab injection achieved global sales of USD 8.5 billion in 2023[2].

In July 2025, the company announced that its bevacizumab injection has received marketing approval from Colombia's National Institute for Surveillance of Medicines and Foods (INVIMA). This inaugural shipment-dispatched around two months after marketing approval-demonstrates BioDlink's efficiency, while validating its antibody commercialization platform, as well as robust production quality and supply chain management systems. BioDlink's 50,000-square-meter manufacturing facilities have successfully undergone EU Qualified Person (QP) audits for antibody drugs and ADCs five times in the past four years, with zero critical defects noted. BioDlink's global-quality system is robust, delivering over 100 clinical projects with development, clinical filings, and manufacturing services worldwide, including Europe and the U.S.

Following GMP certification in China, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan and Thailand, Kexing BioPharm, the global licensee for bevacizumab injection in emerging markets, has initiated regulatory filings in 35 countries in close collaboration with BioDlink. GMP certification in Brazil, Colombia and Argentina covers the top three most populous countries in South America, representing 71.4 % of the continent's population[3].

Colombia's ongoing cancer burden patterns (117,620 new cases in 2022, with 11,163 colorectal and 7,196 lung cases[1]) aligns closely with bevacizumab's treatment areas of metastatic colorectal and non-squamous non-small cell NSCLC among others, making this initial international shipment both strategically important and timely.

Since BioDlink signed an international commercialization agreement with Kexing BioPharm in early 2022, both two companies have achieved a complementary and efficient closed-loop "R&D-manufacturing-access" model, laying the foundation for the future international launch of additional products. BioDlink focuses on ensuring international manufacturing and supply chain robustness, while Kexing BioPharm leverages its global channels to drive localized market access.

BioDlink and Kexing BioPharm are committed to deepening their global collaboration to fulfill a shared mission of advancing global healthcare. BioDlink remains aligned with its "Quality First, Innovation Driven, Success Together" service philosophy to focus on emerging markets such as South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa, benefiting an even broader global patient population in the future.

About BioDlink Biopharm Co., Ltd.

BioDlink (1875.HK) is a leading global CDMO specializing in biologics and bioconjugates (ADCs/XDCs). Headquartered in Suzhou with centers in Shanghai and Beijing, the company provides fully integrated, end-to-end services spanning early R&D through commercial manufacturing.

With its one-base integrated platform and proprietary technologies-such as BDKcell® for rapid cell line development and GL-DisacLink® for site-specific conjugation-BioDlink helps partners accelerate development, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

The company operates four commercial manufacturing lines with large-scale sterile fill-finish capabilities, backed by a global GMP-aligned quality system that has earned PMDA accreditation in Japan and supported product approvals across China, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Colombia.

Guided by the philosophy of "Quality First, Innovation Driven, Success Together," BioDlink is committed to advancing global access to next-generation biologics and building trusted partnerships worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.biodlink.com/

About Kexing Biopharm Co., Ltd.

Kexing Biopharm is an innovative biopharmaceutical enterprise mainly engaged in the integration of R&D, production and sales of recombinant protein drugs and microecological preparations. It focuses on antiviral, tumor and immune, blood, digestion, degenerative diseases and other therapeutic fields, builds cutting-edge biotechnology platforms such as new protein, new antibody, nucleic acid drugs, and adheres to the platform driven development model of "innovation+internationalization", At the same time, it explores the extensive application of biotechnology in the field of general health, actively cultivates and incubates new industries, the world's leading industrial platforms such as animal vaccines and synthetic organisms have been distributed, and is committed to becoming a leader in high-quality biopharmaceutics and serving global patients.

