Reliance Global Group, Inc.: Reliance Global Group (RELI) Adds Solana (SOL) to Digital Asset Treasury, Expanding High-Performance Blockchain Holdings

Solana's Lightning-Fast, Low-Cost Network Strengthens RELI's Blockchain Portfolio

Company Reaffirms Special Dividend for December 2, 2025, Payable to Shareholders of Record on October 30, 2025

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI) ("Reliance", "we" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed a purchase of Solana (SOL), the native token of the Solana blockchain. The acquisition marks the latest milestone in Reliance's Digital Asset Treasury ("DAT") initiative, expanding the Company's exposure to one of the fastest, most scalable, and cost-efficient blockchain networks in the world.

The addition of Solana builds upon Reliance's earlier treasury purchases of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP, further advancing its disciplined strategy to construct a diversified portfolio of leading digital assets that align with the Company's long-term vision of combining innovation, resilience, and sustained shareholder value.

Solana has emerged as one of the world's top blockchain networks, distinguished by its exceptional transaction throughput, low costs, and rapidly expanding ecosystem of decentralized applications. Leveraging a unique hybrid architecture that combines Proof-of-Stake (PoS) with Proof-of-History (PoH), Solana offers:

High Throughput: Capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second (TPS), making it one of the fastest blockchains in operation.

Capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second (TPS), making it one of the fastest blockchains in operation. Fast Finality: Blocks confirm in roughly 400 milliseconds, enabling near-instant transaction settlement.

Blocks confirm in roughly 400 milliseconds, enabling near-instant transaction settlement. Low Fees: Transaction costs are typically fractions of a cent, facilitating scalable use across financial, gaming, and consumer applications.

Transaction costs are typically fractions of a cent, facilitating scalable use across financial, gaming, and consumer applications. Innovative Consensus: The Proof-of-History mechanism provides a cryptographic time source, allowing nodes to agree on the order of events without constant communication.

The Proof-of-History mechanism provides a cryptographic time source, allowing nodes to agree on the order of events without constant communication. Expansive Ecosystem: Home to leading decentralized platforms such as Helium, Phantom, StepN, and Magic Eden, Solana supports a growing landscape of DeFi, NFT, and Web3 applications.

"Solana's combination of speed, scalability, and real-world utility makes it an important addition to our digital asset treasury," said Moshe Fishman, member of the Reliance Global Group Crypto Advisory Board and Director of Insurtech at Reliance. "By adding Solana alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP, we continue to execute our disciplined strategy of diversifying across leading blockchain ecosystems. Solana represents the next generation of blockchain performance - built for real-world adoption and institutional-scale applications."

"We believe its inclusion reinforces Reliance's commitment to innovation while maintaining a balanced approach to governance, security, and compliance. Under the guidance of our Crypto Advisory Board, we aim to responsibly participate in the evolution of decentralized technology and leverage these innovations to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Reliance views the inclusion of Solana as a natural extension of its broader strategy to merge advanced technologies - including blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms - with its established strengths in insurance and financial services. The Company's proprietary platforms, RELI Exchange and 5MinuteInsure.com, already demonstrate its ability to modernize insurance distribution through data-driven and AI-enhanced technologies.

The Company recently declared a special cash dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on or about December 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 30, 2025.

"This dividend reflects our confidence in the Company's financial strength and growth trajectory," said Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group. "As we advance our digital asset strategy and expand across innovative technologies such as blockchain and AI, we remain focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions and include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) our expectation that adding Solana (SOL) to our digital asset holdings-together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and XRP-will strengthen our Digital Asset Treasury strategy and support long-term shareholder value; (ii) our belief that diversified exposure across leading blockchain networks provides resilience and growth potential for our treasury portfolio; (iii) our expectation that our governance, custody, risk management and compliance processes will enable responsible management of digital assets within a public-company framework; (iv) our belief that participation across blockchain ecosystems positions Reliance to benefit as institutional and commercial adoption evolves; and (v) other statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, business strategy, technology initiatives (Including blockchain and AI), capital allocation (including dividends), and execution.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, including, among others: (a) our ability to implement our Digital Asset Treasury strategy as approved by the Board; (b) sufficient stability and liquidity in cryptocurrency and blockchain markets to execute that strategy; (c) regulatory, accounting and tax frameworks that permit our participation in digital asset markets; and (d) the absence of material adverse changes in market, economic or regulatory conditions; and (e) the availability of sufficient liquidity, retained earnings and other legally available funds to support any declared dividends, as determined by our Board in its discretion. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: volatility, illiquidity or declines in cryptocurrency markets; operational, custody, cybersecurity and other technological risks; changes in laws, regulations, accounting standards or enforcement priorities that adversely affect digital asset holdings or blockchain initiatives; challenges integrating blockchain technologies with our businesses; competitive pressures from Insurtech, blockchain or digital-asset market participants; our ability to declare, fund and pay dividends in the future, which are at the discretion of our Board and depend on, among other things, our results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, debt covenants, and applicable law; risks associated with development, integration and governance of AI technologies, including data, ethics, regulatory and cybersecurity considerations; and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (as amended), our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Reliance Global Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

