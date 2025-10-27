LOBO Technologies Ltd.: LOBO Issues Updated 2025 Outlook Highlighting 40% Revenue Growth and Expected a Return to Profitability

WUXI, China, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO), a developer and manufacturer of electric mobility and smart-hardware products, today announced an updated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

According to the latest forecast, the Company expects continued strong growth in both revenue and profitability. Total revenue for fiscal year 2025 is projected to range between $28 million and $30 million, representing about 30-40% increase compared with fiscal 2024 revenue of $21.2 million. The Company anticipates achieving a gross profit margin of approximately 17%, an improvement of almost 5 percentage points over 2024, and expects to report a gross profit of approximately $4.8 million. Based on current projections, LOBO anticipates a turnaround to profitability, with net income after accounting for all kinds of costs, marking a record and milestone for the Company since it went to public.

As of September 2025, LOBO's cumulative sales order value reached $20 million, of which approximately $15 million has already been collected from completed orders. This progress reflects the Company's ongoing investment in research and development ("R&D"), production optimization, and cost-control initiatives.

Strengthened Financial Position and Profitability Indicators

Based on internal analysis, LOBO reports encouraging indicators for sustainable profitability. Key metrics include an asset turnover ratio of 1.35, an equity multiplier of 2.63. Collectively, these indicators are basically all at an upper-middle or higher level within the industry, and underscore LOBO's continued operational efficiency and financial discipline.

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents increased to $1.97 million from $1.12 million at year-end 2024. Although the amount increased is moderate, the Company has demonstrated sustainable and meaningful improvement in liquidity and working-capital management.

Increased R&D Investment Drives Product Innovation

LOBO continues to invest strategically in R&D, which accounts for approximately 8% of total revenue currently. In particular, the company's strategic partnership with Bosch Automotive Products (Suzhou) Ltd.-under which its high-end products across the board start to adopting Bosch components-has brought substantive support and assurance to product upgrading. The Company's R&D efforts are focused on two tracks: high-value products and high-margin products:

High-value products, like high-speed electric motorcycles and four-wheelers vehicles, i.e. golf cart and sightseeing carts.

High-margin products: Smart elderly scooters





Expanding Global Presence - Africa and Latin America Lead Growth

The Company's revised 2025 performance forecast reflects accelerating international market demand and continued execution of its strategic expansion. In Africa, LOBO has achieved meaningful progress through partnerships with local distributors and the successful delivery of bulk orders in Kenya, generating an estimated $1.2 million in revenue included in 2025 projections.

LOBO plans to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Nairobi, Kenya and Ghana by year-end 2025. The subsidiary will focus on electric motorcycle parts sales, local resource integration, and supply-chain optimization under a "China core team + local talent" model. The Company anticipates significant growth potential in this region over the next two to three years, positioning Africa as a major revenue contributor alongside Europe and the Latin America. These initiatives support the Company's long-term goal of achieving sustainable revenue and margin expansion.

About LOBO

LOBO is an electric mobility products manufacturer. It is a certified high-tech company specializing in manufacturing a wide range of eco-friendly electric vehicles and home-used robotic products. It also is a golden plus supplier verified by Alibaba.com. Its products include e-bicycles, electric motorcycles, e-tricycles, electric off-road four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and elderly scooters, solar-powered vehicles as well as smart products. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, LOBO aims to promote eco-friendly transportation options that reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy efficiency. For more information, please visit: www.loboebike.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbour created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will,", "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. LOBO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

For more information, contact:

Zane Xu

IR Manager

ir@loboai.com