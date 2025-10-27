SEGG Media Corporation: SEGG Media Accelerates Audience Growth Past 14.5 Million Views and Launches the Sports.com App with Live Streaming Capabilities

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) ("SEGG Media" or "the Company"), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, today announced the official launch of the new Sports.com App, now available for download on the Apple App Store® and other popular app marketplaces. The release marks a major step forward in the Company's global sports-growth strategy, bringing fans closer to live and on-demand sports content across emerging markets.

The new Sports.com App consolidates SEGG Media's expanding sports portfolio into an easy-to-use platform that offers live streams, highlights, and exclusive interactive features. The app serves as a next-generation social-sports hub designed to drive engagement, data capture, and monetization.

Fans downloading the new Sports.com App will be able to stream the next headline Super League Kerala match live on Tuesday, October 28, featuring Malappuram FC (Home) vs Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC (Away), kicking off at 10:00AM ET (7:30 PM IST) from the Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram.

The launch follows a surge in audience engagement across SEGG Media's network, highlighted by Super League Kerala's Friday fixture on October 24, where Forca Kochi FC hosted Kannur Warriors FC at the Maharaja's College Ground in Kochi. The match drew over 4.5 million new streams, taking total combined reach and interactions past 14.5 million.

"This rapid acceleration in viewership shows how fast mobile-first sports audiences are scaling," said Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Media. "Launching the Sports.com App transforms that energy into a single ecosystem - connecting fans, leagues, and partners worldwide in real time."

"We're doubling down on what's working: scalable content delivery, community-driven growth, and strong data foundations that translate into real commercial value," Scoffham added. "This is only the beginning of a broader rollout that will bring live and localised sports to millions more fans."

With the new Sports.com App now live, SEGG Media plans to onboard additional leagues and regional properties through 2026, strengthening its position as one of the fastest-rising global players in digital sports entertainment.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

For additional information, visit www.seggmediacorp.com .

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

