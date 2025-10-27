Smith & Nephew Plc: Smith+Nephew comparative study1 shows PICO? sNPWT (-80 mmHg) delivers superior performance in relation to wound dehiscence and reduces healthcare costs across cardiovascular and orthopedic surgery versus ...

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces findings from a newly published, first-of-its-kind comparative study of single-use negative pressure wound therapy (sNPWT) devices in orthopedic and cardiovascular surgery.

Analyzing real-world data from over 22,000 patients in the Premier PINC AI Healthcare Database, the analysis reveals that prophylactic use of PICO sNPWT (-80 mmHg) significantly reduces the risk of wound dehiscence, hospital length of stay (LoS), and overall healthcare costs compared to the PrevenaTM -125 mmHg sNPWT device.





Smith + Nephew's PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System

An estimated 313 million surgical procedures are performed worldwide each year, with the number continuing to rise.2 In the United States, surgical site infections (SSIs) occur in approximately 2% to 4% of patients undergoing inpatient procedures.2,3

In relation to PrevenaTM sNPWT (-125mmHg), use of PICO sNPWT (-80mmHg) resulted in the following key study findings:

Cardiovascular Surgery (5,000+ patients)

57.8% relative reduction in wound dehiscence risk (P<0.01)

9.1% relative reduction in LoS (6.33 days vs. 6.86 days) (P<0.0001)

10.34% relative reduction in admission-related costs and 13% lower expenditures within three months post-surgery (P<0.0001)

Orthopedic Surgery (17,000+ patients)

63.9% relative reduction in wound dehiscence incidence (p<0.05)

29.7% relative reduction in LoS (2.43 days vs. 3.10 days) (p<0.0001)

21.95% relative reduction in mean index admission cost and a 21% reduction at 30- and 90-day post-surgery (p<0.001)

Substantial cost savings with PICO sNPWT

SSCs are associated with prolonged hospital stays, increased readmissions, and higher mortality risk, particularly in patients with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension.7 This study shows that PICO sNPWT may contribute to reduced surgical site complications for at risk patients and improved health economic outcomes the hospital.

"The differences we are seeing likely relate to the PICO system and its dressing design, as well as the associated mechanisms of action that may contribute to improved clinical outcomes." says Dr. Adam Wright, orthopedic surgeon and study co- author. "Using PICO sNPWT prophylactically on at-risk patients undergoing orthopedic or cardiovascular surgeries helps reduce SSCs, and consequently, strain on healthcare resources."

Growing Body of Evidence

These findings complement the growing evidence supporting prophylactic use of incisional negative pressure wound therapy (iNPWT) across surgery. A recent meta-analysis presented at the International Consensus Meeting 2025 concluded that "The use of iNPWT is recommended to minimize the risk of SSI in adult patients with primarily closed surgical incisions after lower extremity/acetabular fracture surgery and joint arthroplasty of the hip and knee."

These findings are aligned with the global recommendations including NICE4, WHO5 and the ACS/SIS6 guidelines, all of which recommend the use of iNPWT for the purpose of reducing the risk of SSI for at risk patients.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology company focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

1. Bashyal RK, Searle R, Nherera LM, Wright A. Effects of single-use negative pressure wound therapy on healthcare use: US analysis of a large claims database. Journal of Wound Care . 2025;34(8):555-562.

2. Meara JG, Leather AJM, Hagander L, et al. Global Surgery 2030: Evidence and solutions for achieving health, welfare, and economic development. The Lancet. Lancet Publishing Group. 2015;386(9993):569-624. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(15)60160-X

3. CDC, Ncezid, DHQP. Surgical Site Infection Event (SSI). https://www.cdc.gov/nhsn/pdfs/ps-analysis-resources/ImportingProcedureData.pdf.

4. Surgical site infections: prevention and treatment NICE guideline. Published online 2019. Accessed September 9, 2022. www.nice.org.uk/guidance/MTG43.

5. Global Guidelines for the Prevention of Surgical Site Infection. World Health Organization; 2018.

6. Ban K, Minei J, Laronga C, et al. American College of Surgeons and Surgical Infection Society: Surgical Site Infection Guidelines, 2016 Update.; 2017.

7. Ciprandi, G et al. World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) Consensus Document. Closed surgical incision management: understanding the role of NPWT. Wounds International, 2016.

8. 3rd Meeting International Consensus Meeting, May 8-10th. Istanbul, Turkey. www.icmortho.org