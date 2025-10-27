Landsbankinn hf.: Green bond issuance in euros

Today, Landsbankinn concluded the sale of new 7-year green bonds in the amount of EUR 300 million. The bonds bear 3.625% fixed rate and were sold at terms equivalent to 122 basis points spread above mid-swap market rates.

Total demand amounted close to EUR 1.4 billion from over 130 investors from the UK, Nordics, continental Europe and Asia.

The bonds will be issued under the Bank's EMTN programme with reference to the Bank's sustainable finance framework, which has been reviewed by Sustainalytics. The bonds will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin as of 3 November 2025.

Joint lead managers were ABN AMRO Bank, BofA Securities Europe, Natixis and NatWest Markets.