Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4D633 | ISIN: XS2936712905 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 13:01
101,27 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDSBANKINN HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDSBANKINN HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2025 16:30 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Landsbankinn hf.: Green bond issuance in euros

Today, Landsbankinn concluded the sale of new 7-year green bonds in the amount of EUR 300 million. The bonds bear 3.625% fixed rate and were sold at terms equivalent to 122 basis points spread above mid-swap market rates.

Total demand amounted close to EUR 1.4 billion from over 130 investors from the UK, Nordics, continental Europe and Asia.

The bonds will be issued under the Bank's EMTN programme with reference to the Bank's sustainable finance framework, which has been reviewed by Sustainalytics. The bonds will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin as of 3 November 2025.

Joint lead managers were ABN AMRO Bank, BofA Securities Europe, Natixis and NatWest Markets.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.