Trans Astronautica Corporation: Aerospace Company TransAstra Secures 7 New Patents in 2025, Advancing Leadership in In-Space Manufacturing and Orbital Debris Remediation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / TransAstra, a Los Angeles-based space technology company, announced today that it has been granted seven additional U.S. patents for its technology that will secure humanity's future in space.

TransAstra's Products (Top: Capture Bag System Bottom: TKO Observatory Module)



"These patents form the foundation for technologies that will enable a sustainable and economically vibrant space economy," said Dr. Joel Sercel, founder and CEO of TransAstra. "Our future in space depends on being able to clean up orbital debris, extract resources from asteroids, and manufacture propellant, building materials, and spacecraft components directly in orbit."

TransAstra's IP portfolio now includes 22 patents, collectively covering all key aspects of TransAstra's technology stack, including the ability to detect, move, capture, and process objects in space. Together, these innovations strengthen TransAstra's position as a leader in sustainable space operations and asteroid resource utilization.

TransAstra's newest patents include:

U.S. Patent No. 12,198,356: An optical tracking system for detecting small, fast-moving objects in space.

U.S. Patent No. 12,215,926: A system for fabricating in-space materials using in-space resources.

U.S. Patent No. 12,298,042: A factory for in-space manufacturing using concentrated solar energy.

These patent awards complement TransAstra's successful in-space test of its Capture Bag aboard the International Space Station earlier this month. The Capture Bag is a first-of-its-kind technology designed for the safe collection of orbital debris and asteroids. The demonstration marked a major step forward in advancing practical solutions for space sustainability and resource harvesting beyond Earth orbit.

The expansion of TransAstra's patent portfolio highlights the company's ongoing commitment to innovation in sustainable space operations. As TransAstra advances from research to deployment, these technologies will provide the foundation for a safe, secure, and economically viable future in orbit.

SOURCE: Trans Astronautica Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/aerospace-company-transastra-secures-7-new-patents-in-2025-advancing-leadersh-1091798