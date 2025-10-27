The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease

Copay Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new copay assistance program for people living with immunoglobulin G4-related disease. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses.

Immunoglobulin G4-related disease is caused by an abnormally regulated immune system that leads to inflammation and damage in various organs. People living with immunoglobulin G4-related disease may not have symptoms for months or years. When symptoms do appear, they can include fatigue, headaches, bulging of the eyes, or inflammation. Ongoing therapy is essential to manage the disease and prevent organ damage. [1]

"For people living with immunoglobulin G4-related disease, high out-of-pocket costs can often exacerbate the burden of this chronic disease," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to our donors' generosity, the Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease Financial Assistance Program provides a critical safety net-helping patients afford the treatment they need to improve their health and quality of life."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (833) 566-5962 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages over 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

