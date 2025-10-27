BANA LAW Announces New Resilience in Action Scholarship

Undergraduates and graduates can apply today for a chance to win $2,500 in financial support.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Students who've overcome significant challenges in their everyday lives now have the chance to turn their resilience into financial aid. BANA LAW is proud to debut its new Resilience in Action Scholarship, available to undergraduate and graduate students in California.

The Resilience in Action Scholarship promises $2,500 to a student who writes a scholarship essay going into detail about the challenges that have shaped them into the person they are today. Students have until April 15, 2026, to complete their essays and submit their application forms through BANA LAW's website.

The scholarship selection committee with BANA LAW encourages students to carefully read through the terms and conditions on the firm's scholarship page for more information about the essay topic and formatting criteria. Notably, students should not use AI to generate their essays, as the firm wants students to share their original thoughts and ideas.

The inappropriate use of AI to create an essay for the Resilience in Action Scholarship will see a student's application removed from consideration.

Once the scholarship deadline passes, the scholarship selection committee with BANA LAW will take between one and three months to select its winner. The team will then communicate with that winner and make sure their winnings reach the academic institution of their choice.

Please do not reach out to BANA LAW with questions about the scholarship or the status of a student's application before or after the submission deadline. The team cannot answer emails or phone calls about the Resilience in Action Scholarship at this time.

The team wishes all applicants the best of luck with their essays and looks forward to supporting one resilient student from California as they continue to pursue their academic dreams.

About BANA LAW

BANA LAW and its Los Angeles injury lawyers have gone to bat for clients since 2003. The team's aggressive and compassionate representation ensures that it can focus on its clients' needs and advocate for the best possible results in the wake of life-changing personal injuries and accidents.

The team with BANA LAW operates on a contingency fee policy, ensuring that clients will not face any fees unless the team wins their case. This policy allows BANA LAW to better uphold its principles of responsibility, dedication, and hard work, all of which help the team better serve accident victims and their families.

Interested parties can reach out to BANA LAW today to book a free, no-obligation case consultation with the team that has successfully represented thousands of clients in Los Angeles and greater California.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bana-law-announces-new-resilience-in-action-scholarship-1092040