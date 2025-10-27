Onfire Raises $20M to Redefine AI for Revenue Teams

Trusted by the world's leading software companies, Onfire is the Vertical AI Platform that accelerates revenue, already generating $50 million in closed deals for SaaS customers

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Onfire, the world's first vertical AI platform for IT revenue teams, announced that it has raised $20 million in initial funding, co-led by Grove Ventures and TLV Partners, with significant support of IN Venture and participation of Leumi Tech 77 by Bank Leumi. In just 12 months since its beta launch, Onfire has earned the trust of leaders across the infrastructure ecosystem. Dozens of top companies, including Aiven, Spectro Cloud, and Cyera, now rely on Onfire to sharpen targeting, speed up sales cycles, and uncover hidden signals within their networks. The results speak for themselves: more than $50 million in closed deals driven by Onfire's insights. This new investment will accelerate Onfire's mission to build the first vertically focused, contextual AI GTM platform designed specifically for sellers in the $5T IT market.

Sales teams across almost every industry have adopted AI technologies, but results have lagged behind the hype. A McKinsey research found that out of the companies reporting using the latest generation of AI, roughly 80% have seen no significant gains in top- or bottom-line performance. The promise was automation and precision; the reality has been generic AI outputs that don't drive any bottom-line sales, noisy intent signals, and CRMs stuffed with incomplete data.

Revenue teams are relying on tools that fail to take full advantage of the information available, leaving them without answers to the crucial questions of where and why. CRMs have become manually managed and include error-prone data. Meanwhile, the wave of AI-first GTM tools promises mass outreach and hyper-personalization, but all assume the data layer is reliable.

Founded by intelligence experts Tal Peretz (CEO), Shahar Shavit (CTO), and Nitzan Hadar (CPO), Onfire flips the model. Shaped by the founders' unique background in scaling AI and entity resolution, the company is combining structured third-party intelligence with first-party context. The result: a living, breathing map of the market - it allows the CRM system to become updated, relevant, and integrated at all times.

"Before writing the first line of code, we interviewed 275 revenue leaders who sell to IT buyers. We understood that the proper solution is based on a new era of accurate data and vertical AI for this space," says CEO Tal Peretz. "The future of GTM isn't more noise, it's precision. That's what Onfire delivers."

From day one, it has been purpose-built for the way IT buyers buy. Security teams, DevOps leaders, data executives, and CIOs - those who are probably the toughest buyers out there.

"Onfire completely changed how we connect with our prospects" says Andrew Froning, Director of Global Sales Development at Cyera, "giving us visibility into the real conversations happening within their communities, where they're more open and authentic. That insight has been a game changer, helping our team reach the right people, set more meetings, and drive continuous adoption across the organization."

This vertical focus means Onfire sees beyond a specific person's title; it understands how IT buyers actually evaluate and purchase technology. Budget cycles, compliance triggers, architecture decisions, and stakeholder dynamics all flow into its models. Instead of surfacing weak intent signals, Onfire highlights strategic moments that truly move IT buyers.

Over time, this specialization creates a compounding data advantage: denser networks, sharper predictions, and faster time-to-value for customers. The Onfire platform includes a description of the tech stack of 91% of the companies in the world. The data collected enables Onfire to identify thousands of prospect-level signals from technical buyers, ranging from vendor evaluations in online communities to advance insights on who will attend upcoming industry events.

"We backed Tal, Shahar, and Nitzan because they combine world-class expertise in entity resolution and AI with real GTM focus," said Rona Segev, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at TLV Partners. "Onfire fixes the data layer for technical buyers, turning intelligence-grade signals into measurable revenue, and that is how new categories are built."

In a world where AI sales tools are getting noisier by the day, Onfire has chosen depth over breadth. Its vertical-first, data-layer-first approach has positioned it as the default GTM platform for anyone selling into IT.

About Onfire

Onfire is an AI platform built for sales teams that work with technology buyers. It uses machine learning to analyze large volumes of third-party data - such as product reviews, technical discussions, and vendor evaluations - alongside a company's own sales data. By combining these sources, Onfire helps teams spot real buying intent, understand decision dynamics, and focus their efforts where they matter most. The platform continuously learns and updates CRM systems, giving sales teams a more accurate, living view of their market.

Media contact

Itai Singer, TellNY

itai@tellny.com

SOURCE: Onfire

Onfire founders_Tal_Shahar_Nitzan

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/onfire-raises-20m-to-redefine-ai-for-revenue-teams-1091446