Aiera's new MCP server provides seamless access to Aiera's world-leading investor events and real-time market intelligence

Enables financial professionals to access Aiera directly within Claude, enhancing research, analysis, and decision-making where workflows live across the GenAI ecosystem

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Aiera, the world's leading investor events and intelligence platform, today announced its collaboration with Anthropic to bring Aiera's trusted investor events data and real-time market intelligence into Anthropic's Claude for Financial Services. The integration enables financial professionals to access Aiera's human-verified data directly within Claude, enhancing research, analysis, and decision-making across GenAI workflows.

Built using Anthropic's MCP (Model Context Protocol) open standard, customers can now seamlessly and reliably unlock Aiera's deep library of investor intelligence within Anthropic's Claude, or a model of their choosing.

"Our integration with Claude for Financial Services marks a major leap forward in how professionals access and act on our real-time intelligence," said Ken Sena, CEO and Co-Founder at Aiera. "Today's announcement is a testament to our commitment to meet customers where their workflows live, offering flexibility and choice across the AI ecosystem while ensuring they can rely on Aiera's trusted data wherever insights are needed."

Claude for Financial Services is designed to help financial institutions safely and effectively apply generative AI across research, portfolio management, and client advisory workflows. By integrating Aiera's verified event data, Claude for Financial Services enables users to generate insights, summaries, and answers grounded in the most comprehensive investor event coverage available.

"MCP gives us a universal standard for providing dynamic context to intelligent systems," said Bryan Healey, CTO and Co-Founder at Aiera, "while still maintaining security, attribution, and traceability."

With coverage for over 45,000+ events annually, Aiera is the world's leading investor events platform delivering visibility into virtually every corporate, investor, and macroeconomic event impacting global markets. Approximately 25% of this content is uniquely available on Aiera, making it the most comprehensive and differentiated dataset in the industry.

Aiera's coverage includes:

31,000+ corporate earnings, investor days, shareholder & special situation meetings

12,000+ conference presentations

3,000+ macro and regulatory briefings

This represents more than 13,000+ global companies across most major indices, including S&P 500, DJIA, NASDAQ COMP, Russell 3000, FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40, and S&P/ASX, as well as over 100+ marcomacro and regulatory entities.

About Aiera:

Aiera is the leader in generative AI event solutions for financial services professionals. Now backed by a first-of-its-kind consortium of leading Wall Street banks and research providers, Aiera integrates broker research, expert network content, financial news, transcripts, filings, and other public data sources into its technology and platform solutions. Trusted by many of the world's top asset managers and financial institutions, Aiera delivers its capabilities through a secure dashboard, customizable components, and enterprise-grade APIs - empowering more informed, real-time decision-making across the investment workflow. Learn more at aiera.com.

