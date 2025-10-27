Baxi has introduced its HP60 monobloc air source heat pump series, offering outputs from 4 kW to 13 kW and a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 5.34.UK-based heat pump manufacturer Baxi has introduced its new HP60 series of high-temperature monobloc air source heat pumps. The range includes seven models with heating capacities of 4 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, 11 kW, and 13 kW. All units are single-phase, with triple-phase options available for the 11 kW and 13 kW models. The systems can deliver flow temperatures of up to 75 C at outdoor conditions of -10 C. "The Baxi HP60 ASHP delivers reliable ...

