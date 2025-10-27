Teleperformance Limited: TP secures place on major Government framework

BRISTOL, England, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading citizen experience and digital business services provider, TP, today announced that it has been awarded a place on the Crown Commercial Services RM6295 framework for both Lot 1 (Citizen Experience) and Lot 2 (Business Services), marking a significant milestone in continuing to further and grow its award winning citizen and business services across the public sector. TP was one of the original suppliers appointed to Lot 1 at its inception in 2015 and is the largest supplier for this Lot (based on contract value). Their appointment to Lot 2 marks a further expansion of their services, leveraging their significant group expertise of leading business services.

Lot 1 will provide government and public sector departments with access to approved suppliers who can provide flexible and scalable contact centre services (live agent and digital), transformation consultancy and process administration. Lot 2 will provide specialist support for back-office functions include HR, Financial Administration, Payroll and Procurement.

With this appointment, TP reinforces its commitment to helping government and public sector organisations deliver high-quality citizen-facing and business services. Leveraging its extensive sector expertise, scalable operations and digital transformation capabilities, TP is well placed to support public sector in achieving better outcomes, improving citizen and user journeys and realising value for money services.

Commenting on the award, Rachel Robinson, Chief Client Officer Public Sector at TP, said: "TP have worked in partnership with CCS as a provider of customer experience and digital services across every iteration of framework since 2015. As established promoters of the framework we are now delighted to have also secured our place under Business Services for the first time! We will continue to be a very proactive supplier to CCS for the forth coming term."

TP has decades of experience working with public sector clients, providing omnichannel contact centre and business processing operations powered by a blend of human expertise and advanced digital technologies. In securing this framework position, TP is set to continue to support the wide range of critical public services it is already responsible for and poised to expand their services and customer base across the public sector.

ABOUT TP GROUP

TP (TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialised services such as collections, interpreting and localisation, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2024, TP reported consolidated revenue of €10,280 million (US$11 billion) and net profit of €523 million.

TP shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

