Proventus Bioscience, a recognized leader in industrial microbial fermentation, announces the launch of LifeLore Pathways, a new independent biotech company based in Montreal. Fully focused on early-stage life sciences innovation, LifeLore supports the rapid development of tailor-made microbial solutions in health, nutrition, and environmental applications.

While Proventus specializes in mature, large-scale projects, LifeLore operates upstream where promising concepts still require validation, formulation, and functional proof. Designed for speed and flexibility, the company provides the scientific infrastructure needed to secure and accelerate early-stage biological innovation.

A market shift towards biological alternatives

Microbial science is now central to innovation strategies in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, regenerative agriculture, and waste management. Thanks to advances in strain characterization and stabilization, applications like next-gen probiotics, pharmaceutical postbiotics, soil bioactivators, and functional food ingredients are rapidly moving from lab to market.

We're seeing a convergence between what technology enables and what the market demands," explains Vincent DeLorenzo, founder of Proventus Bioscience. Companies want to innovate faster, consumers demand natural and effective products, and regulators are steering the industry toward biological alternatives. LifeLore Pathways sits at this crossroads.

A technical partner for high-stakes early-stage projects

LifeLore operates from a GMP-compliant lab facility in Montreal, designed to produce small-scale microbial batches for formulation, stability testing, and pilot trials. These early-stage lots support proof-of-concept, regulatory filings, and field validation without the need for immediate industrial scale-up.

The company offers flexible collaboration models: fee-for-service, co-development, or early-stage licensing, always with clear deliverables and scientific oversight.

"When you're working with living systems, two things matter most: scientific rigor and trust," adds Vincent DeLorenzo. "LifeLore is built on both with strict IP protections and a team that understands both the science and the business."

Sector focus and global ambitions

LifeLore focuses on accelerating the transition to sustainable medicines, enzymes, and alternative proteins by combining deep bioscience, intelligent automation, and rigorous quality systems making breakthrough bioprocesses as dependable as legacy chemistry.

Its primary application areas include:

Biologics enzymes such as recombinant cytokines, diagnostic enzymes, vaccine antigens, and RNA polymerases.

Precision-fermented food proteins including casein, egg-white albumen, collagen peptides, and heme analogues.

Industrial specialty ferments like biopolymer precursors, bioremediation enzymes, and agricultural biologicals.

Based in Montreal's thriving biotech ecosystem, LifeLore is also preparing for expansion across Europe and Latin America, where demand for agile microbial development partners is rapidly accelerating.

Experience LifeLore: Press visits, October to November 2025

Step inside one of Canada's most advanced microbial fermentation facilities.

During this guided visit, journalists will explore the heart of LifeLore's labs, meet the scientists behind the innovation, and discover how microbes are redefining the future of health, nutrition, and sustainability.

To register for a visit or request an interview, please contact: julie@sunzi.be

About LifeLore Pathways

Founded in 2025, LifeLore Pathways is an independent biotech company specializing in the agile development of microbial solutions for the health, nutrition, and environmental sectors. The company helps innovators bridge the gap between discovery and commercialization through modular, science-driven collaboration.

Contacts:

Media

Julie Dessart

Communication consultant

Email: julie@sunzi.be

Website: www.lifelorepathways.ca