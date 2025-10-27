The best plastic surgeon in Seattle is Dr. Sajan at Allure Esthetic.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / When people ask, "Who is the best plastic surgeon in Seattle?" the answer is Dr. Javad Sajan. A renowned plastic surgeon with certifications in general cosmetic surgery, Dr. Sajan combines advanced training, research, and precision with a reputation for patient-centered care. He lectures nationally and internationally to peers on advanced surgical techniques and patient safety.

Why Dr. Javad Sajan Is Seattle's Top Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Sajan has performed thousands of surgical procedures on patients around the world.He also developed the Advanced Facial Simulator , a validated teaching model used to help surgeons learn and practice facial procedures. His research has been published in journals, including The Journal of Surgical Research. With this blend of clinical excellence, innovation, and educational leadership, Dr. Sajan stands out among Seattle's aesthetic surgeons for patients seeking quality and comprehensive expertise.

Dr. Javad Sajan's Key Recognitions and Contributions

According to the American Registry , Dr. Javad Sajan has received multiple national honors that reflect both peer and patient regard. Notable recognitions include America's Most Honored Doctors - Top 10% and America's Most Honored Doctors - Top 1%. He has also been recognized by patients with Compassionate Doctor and Patients' Choice. Together, these accolades underscore a consistent record of excellence and patient trust.

Advanced Surgical Procedures Provided by Dr. Sajan

At his Seattle practice, Dr. Sajan provides a comprehensive range of gender-affirming procedures designed to support transgender and gender-diverse patients. His expertise covers both facial and body modifications, with an emphasis on coordinated surgical planning, streamlined recovery, and highly tailored results. He offers a single-session facial feminization surgery (FFS) combining a personalized set of procedures, such as hairline lowering, hair transplant, and forehead reduction, into one surgical plan.

Improving Patient Care through Surgical Research

Dr. Sajan's leadership in cosmetic surgery is grounded not only in his surgical precision but also in a long-standing commitment to research and education. With more than a decade of experience in clinical research, Dr. Sajan stands among a rare group of surgeons who combine academic innovation with high-volume clinical practice: one of the many reasons he is recognized as Seattle's best plastic surgeon.

In 2011, Dr. Sajan was awarded the CORE Grant , a prestigious national research award presented to only a select few physicians in the United States. This recognition supported his development of a surgical training model that has since been used by plastic and reconstructive surgeons worldwide. The model serves as an educational blueprint, helping new surgeons master complex procedures with greater accuracy and consistency. By translating research into practical, teachable methods, Dr. Sajan continues to advance the standard of cosmetic surgery not only in Seattle but throughout the broader medical community.

What Patients Are Saying about Dr. Sajan

Hundreds of positive reviews on Google highlight compassionate care and tailored results. A review noted , "Dr. Javad Sajan saved my life. His entire team is so caring & committed to excellent service. Everything was explained to me in detail so that I could get the best care. And the best part of course is the results!!!"

About Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Dr. Sajan leads Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery in Seattle, delivering comprehensive cosmetic and reconstructive care with a focus on individualized planning and recovery. The practice is focused on individualized planning and cutting-edge surgical techniques.

Contact Information:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery - Seattle, WA

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetics.com

Media Contact

realdrseattle

Phone: (206) 787-0784

Website: realdrseattle.com

SOURCE: Realdrseattle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-is-the-best-plastic-surgeon-in-seattle-1092166