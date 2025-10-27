DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Bank International N.V., subsidiary of Our Bank

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Bank International N.V., subsidiary of Our Bank 27-Oct-2025 / 16:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Bank International N.V., subsidiary of Our Bank DATE: October 27, 2025 It was resolved by our Bank's Board of Directors that the existing capital of Garanti Bank International N.V., established in the Netherlands and a fully owned subsidiary of our Bank, be increased with an amount of EUR 250,000,000 and the Head Office be authorized to conduct necessary acts in this regard. Consequently, the capital increase payment has been made. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 406351 EQS News ID: 2219316 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2219316&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2025 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)