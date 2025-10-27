Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by Morgan Stanley

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, October 27, 2025, 17:45 CET

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Morgan Stanley recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%.

Here is a summary of the notification:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total October 16, 2025 / / /

The notification, dated October 22, 2025, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: October 16, 2025

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards

Denominator: 105,876,416

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Morgan Stanley c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA





Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Contacts

