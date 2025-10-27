Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, today announces the signing of a strategic partnership with Korenn Immobilier, a subsidiary of TOENN Groupe, a leading real estate player in western France.

Based in Vitré, TOENN Groupe is an independent real estate group in western France, founded in 1985. It is structured around three complementary areas: the construction of single-family homes, real estate development, and asset management. As a committed regional player, TOENN Groupe carries out commercial property development projects and undertakes energy renovation operations in collaboration with its local partners. Thanks to the complementary nature of its subsidiaries, TOENN Groupe covers the whole real estate value chain, from design to construction and asset management.

Korenn Immobilier, founded in 2024, represents the Group's expertise in property development. Specializing in the development of tailor-made residential programs in western France, the subsidiary has developed recognized expertise in conventional and intermediate housing. Its projects are characterized by their human scale, quality of use, and accessibility, while promoting balanced and responsible urbanization that respects the needs of local communities and residents.

As part of its commitment to sustainable construction, Korenn Immobilier is taking the next step in its transition by entering into a strategic partnership with Hoffmann Green to integrate 0% clinker cement into its operations. After several successful projects in the departments of Ille-et-Vilaine (35) and Côtes-d'Armor (22), this successful collaboration has naturally led Korenn to strengthen its relationship with Hoffmann Green.

This new agreement marks a further step in Hoffmann Green's growth strategy. The recognition and adoption of its solutions by real estate developers is a key lever for accelerating the decarbonization of buildings. It reflects the technical and economic maturity of 0% clinker cements and their sustainable integration into the construction value chain.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This partnership with Korenn Immobilier illustrates the growing popularity of our solutions in the real estate development sector. By committing to integrating our technologies into its real estate projects, Korenn Immobilier confirms the maturity of the market and the ability of our innovative cements to meet the expectations of a rigorous player that is firmly rooted in its territory and focused on sustainable impact."

Emilien Brison, Director of Korenn Immobilier, adds: "By collaborating with Hoffmann Green, we are fulfilling our commitment to integrating innovative and responsible materials into our projects. Clinker-free cements offer a concrete answer to environmental challenges while maintaining quality of use and cost control. This partnership is fully in line with our vision of balanced and responsible urbanization, serving the regions and inhabitants of western France."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT KORENN IMMOBILIER

Korenn Immobilier is a real estate developer based in Brittany. As a private specialist in subsidized and intermediate housing, it works with landlords, 1% tax collectors, and local authorities to develop high-quality, cost-controlled subsidized housing.

Based in western France, it develops tailor-made programs for its clients and local authorities that promote social diversity and offer a residential pathway.

Korenn Immobilier is a subsidiary of the TOENN Group. A generalist real estate group in western France, the TOENN Group is active in three business segments: the construction of single-family homes, real estate development, and asset management for its real estate company and on behalf of third parties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027566800/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600

NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98