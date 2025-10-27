Gentex Corporation has been selected by the Czech Ministry of Defence to deliver next-generation Ops-Core integrated ballistic helmet systems and AMP Communication Headsets to soldiers across the Czech Armed Forces. This order was placed through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) under the NATO Logistics Stock Exchange (NLSE) contract, which is available to all NATO member nations, strengthening interoperability across allied forces. The contract valued at over 1 billion CZK is scheduled for completion by October 2026. The official announcement of the selection by the Czech Ministry of Defence can be viewed here, with additional Q&A information here.

Gentex Corporation has been selected by the Czech Ministry of Defence to deliver next-generation Ops-Core integrated ballistic helmet systems and AMP® Communication Headsets to soldiers across the Czech Armed Forces. The contract includes Ops-Core's lightweight ballistic helmets, engineered for modern tactical operations, paired with a full suite of advanced, interoperable accessories including AMP Communication Headsets with Push-to-Talk capability, ballistic visors, full-face shields, mandible protection, and SOTR respirators with integrated microphones for contaminated environments.

"As a global leader of integrated headborne systems, this selection reinforces what all our NATO customers already know, that Ops-Core systems deliver unmatched modularity, reliability, and operational flexibility," said Tom Short, Senior Vice President of Global Defense at Gentex Corporation. "The Czech Republic is investing in a combat-proven solution with a global pedigree and strong NATO user base. We're proud to be a trusted part of that modernization effort."

The contract includes Ops-Core's lightweight ballistic helmets, engineered for modern tactical operations, paired with a full suite of advanced, interoperable accessoriesincluding AMP Communication Headsets with Push-to-Talk capability, ballistic visors, full-face shields, mandible protection, and SOTR respirators with integrated microphones for contaminated environments. Together, they create a fully modular headborne protection system that enhances soldier safety, communication, and mobility in demanding combat conditions and is trusted by elite forces worldwide. This acquisition marks a significant step in the Czech Armed Forces' modernization efforts, replacing legacy helmets with Ops-Core's state-of-the-art protective solutions that deliver the next level of mission readiness and battlefield performance.

"Gentex was selected for our proven ability to deliver reliable, mission-ready solutions that meet the highest standards of protection and performance," said Jim Clarke, EMEA Ground Systems Sales Director, Gentex Corporation. "We offer more than just advanced equipment; we deliver confidence on the battlefield. Our systems are already fielded across multiple NATO forces, ensuring seamless interoperability, simplified training, and streamlined sustainment."

The purchased helmets and accessories are designated for brigade task forces within the 4th Rapid Deployment Brigade and the 7th Mechanized Brigade, as well as for personnel across the ground forces, support elements (including cyber and information forces, air forces, and medical units), special operations forces, the Military Police, and the Cyber and Information Operations Command. Their considerable variability ensures that each set can be adapted to the specific needs of the individual user, enhancing operational effectiveness across diverse mission profiles.

Program Highlights

Customer: Czech Ministry of Defence (via NSPA competitive procurement).

Czech Ministry of Defence (via NSPA competitive procurement). Products and Integrated Accessories: Ops-Core ballistic helmet systems in two color variants, AMP headsets, AMP PTTs and radio cables; STEP-IN Visors; SOTR respirators; ballistic mandible protection; and additional compatible mission accessories.

Ops-Core ballistic helmet systems in two color variants, AMP headsets, AMP PTTs and radio cables; STEP-IN Visors; SOTR respirators; ballistic mandible protection; and additional compatible mission accessories. Operational Flexibility: Scalable from routine ground operations to contaminated/CBRN environments (compatible with protective masks and oxygen equipment).

Scalable from routine ground operations to contaminated/CBRN environments (compatible with protective masks and oxygen equipment). Delivery Timeline: Program completion targeted by October 2026.

Program completion targeted by October 2026. Procurement Transparency: Managed through NATO's NSPA, which aggregates allied demand, runs international competitions, negotiates pricing, and addresses intellectual property considerations on behalf of member nations.

Fielding to the Czech Armed Forces will occur under the schedule coordinated by NSPA and the Czech Ministry of Defence. Gentex Corporation will support fit, training, sustainment, and lifecycle needs as defined in the program agreement. Organizations interested in similar integrated headborne solutions should contact Gentex Corporation.

About Gentex Corporation

Part of Gentex Corporation's portfolio for defense, emergency response and security forces, the focus and dedication of the company's Ops-Core brand remains the same protecting elite forces. The modular, scalable open-architecture design of Ops-Core products allows for seamless integration and true system level performance.

