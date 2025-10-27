Equity Insider: Quantum Entropy, Rising Hacks, and a Hardware Shift Now Forcing Security Overhauls

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Scope Technologies Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary - New migration guidance from NIST warns agencies that cryptographic upgrades will take years, not months, prompting early action across critical systems[1]. Meanwhile, CISA and industry experts outlined federal readiness frameworks for post-quantum adoption at the October 2025 Cyber Leaders Exchange[2], reinforcing the scale of transition ahead. With identities, apps, and encrypted data all on the line, companies already offering quantum-proofed or zero-trust architectures are poised to benefit, including Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ), Blackberry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB), Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), and SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIL).

A recent forecast from Market.US projects the quantum-safe encryption market to near $10 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 39.5%, driven by demand from government and regulated industries[3]. Urgency is mounting as cyber insurers report ransomware-related costs rose 17% in early 2025 despite falling claim volumes, signaling targeted attacks are forcing budget reallocations ahead of schedule[4].

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) announced the release of QSE.API, the first publicly accessible interface delivering quantum-secure entropy to developers, IT teams, and enterprise security architects across industries. The API enables organizations to autonomously generate and deploy true quantum entropy for encryption key creation and secure communications without requiring new hardware, middleware, or external dependencies.

"The release of QSE.API marks a pivotal step in our mission to make quantum-resilient security accessible and autonomous," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies. "By enabling organizations and developers alike to generate and manage their own quantum entropy keys directly within their systems, we're empowering them with independence and control - the cornerstones of true data security. This API is the cornerstone of our broader mission to democratize post-quantum security."

The QSE.API provides instant access to true entropy generated through post-quantum secure methods, eliminating weaknesses inherent in traditional pseudo-random number generators. Designed for both enterprise-scale systems and developer integration, it delivers quantum-resilient randomness on demand, ensuring the integrity of cryptographic functions well into the quantum era.

Key features include quantum entropy on demand that is NIST SP 800-22 compliant with low latency and high throughput, hardware-free integration that eliminates the need for local RNG hardware while offering optional dedicated endpoints for enterprise clients, and enterprise-grade controls with statistical verification, access logging, and performance monitoring to ensure reliability and compliance.

Alongside the API launch, Scope Technologies released QSEaaS V2, an enhanced version of its Quantum Security-as-a-Service platform. The redesigned interface offers a user experience comparable to mainstream cloud services such as Google Drive or Dropbox while maintaining QSE's zero-trust, quantum-secure foundation. The integrated Decentralized Cloud Storage network leverages IPFS-based encryption and data distribution, providing regionalized redundancy for compliance, high availability, and total data sovereignty. Files are encrypted, fragmented, and distributed across multiple nodes, ensuring that only users retain their encryption keys.

This milestone builds on Scope's earlier Level 1 certification under the CyberSecure Canada program , administered by Cyber Security Canada and recognized by the Standards Council of Canada . This certification validates the company's adherence to robust cybersecurity practices and positions it for government and enterprise contracts requiring verified security frameworks. As an active member of the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI), Scope Technologies continues building credibility within defense and critical infrastructure sectors.

The company strategically acquired Cloud Codes , an India-based SSO and cloud platform, expanding its authentication and storage ecosystem. Under transaction terms, Scope paid CAD $100,000 in cash and issued 4,200,000 common shares at $0.40 per share, valuing the deal at CAD $1.78 million. The acquisition brings established infrastructure and revenue-generating capabilities into the Scope ecosystem.

Market positioning appears compelling as the global SSO market is projected to exceed US$6 billion by 2032 , while the post-quantum cryptography market is expected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034 . Scope's combined focus on authentication and quantum-resistant security positions it at the intersection of two rapidly expanding markets.

Earlier this year, the company secured expansion capital through a C$2.8 million financing round backed by institutional investors, providing runway for continued product development and market expansion.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Scope Technologies at:https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) has secured a commercial license agreement with Fabric Networks, marking a significant deployment of quantum-safe networking technology at enterprise scale. The license enables Fabric Networks to deploy Arqit's quantum encryption platform across critical infrastructure, addressing the growing threat of quantum computing attacks on traditional encryption methods.

The partnership positions Arqit to expand its quantum-safe solutions across telecommunications and enterprise networks globally. With quantum computing capabilities advancing rapidly, the commercial deployment underscores increasing demand for post-quantum cryptography solutions that can protect sensitive data from both current and future quantum-powered threats.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) has expanded BlackBerry SecuSUITE to Windows devices, extending sovereign-grade secure communications trusted by governments and critical enterprises to include laptops and workstations. This expansion enables secure voice, messaging, and file sharing across mobile devices, laptops, and desktops, delivering the same assured protection through a consistent, adoptable workflow.

"Critical conversations don't strictly happen in the field," said Dr. Christoph Erdmann, Senior Vice President of BlackBerry. "By expanding SecuSUITE to include Windows devices, we're giving users the same sovereign-grade protection they rely on during mobile operations, now extended to their primary workstation or laptop. This helps ensure critical communications stay protected and keep moving, fitting naturally into everyday operations and encouraging adoption without adding complexity."

The Windows expansion will be generally available in November 2025 as BlackBerry SecuSUITE for Windows Desktop. BlackBerry Secure Communications is trusted by all G7 governments, 18 of the G20 members, and 8 of the top 10 global banks to protect sensitive conversations and large-scale coordination.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) has been named a 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, marking the seventh consecutive year the company has earned this recognition. Fastly received one of the highest overall ratings of 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 130 verified reviews from enterprise IT professionals, and is the only vendor to achieve this distinction for seven straight years.

"We continue to be inspired by the positive feedback our customers share about how effectively Fastly's Next-Gen WAF advances their security initiatives," said Kim Ogletree, Chief Customer Officer at Fastly. "Earning this recognition from our customers for seven consecutive years is an honor as we continue innovating our WAAP portfolio, including DDoS and large-scale attack mitigation, AI Bot Management, API security and protection, account takeover prevention using unique deception techniques within our Next-Gen WAF, and shared threat intelligence through our Network Learning Exchange."

The recognition reflects Fastly's expanding capabilities across web application firewall, distributed denial of service mitigation, API attack protection, and automated bot traffic management. With enterprises facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, Fastly's cloud-native security platform continues to deliver advanced protection across critical digital infrastructure.

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIL) has announced enhancements that extend the breadth and depth of SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, including new capabilities for Non-Employee Risk Management and Machine Identity Security along with deep connectivity updates. The enhancements address the rapidly expanding digital ecosystem where machine and agent identities often outpace legacy governance capabilities, creating unmanaged privileges and security gaps.

"As digital ecosystems expand, enterprises must govern not only humans but also the rise of machine and agent identities-identities that often outpace the capabilities of legacy tools," said Chandra Gnanasambandam, EVP of Product and CTO of SailPoint. "These identities often remain undiscovered or under-governed, creating unmanaged privileges and security gaps. SailPoint is addressing these challenges with differentiated features across our portfolio, all designed to deliver automation, context and precision at scale."

The platform now covers every enterprise identity type-employees, non-employees, machines and agents-combining precise lifecycle controls with intelligent automation to close critical gaps that legacy approaches leave behind. Enhanced SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management now integrates with Microsoft Entra Verified ID for faster, high-assurance onboarding, while Machine Identity Security delivers clear discovery, classification, and ownership of machine accounts at enterprise scale.

Article Sources: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

info@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Scope Technologies Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly, and expects to paid a fee from Maynard Communication Ltd. for writing and content distribution. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Scope Technologies Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Scope Technologies Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement and have also purchased shares in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will/has bought and sold shares of Scope Technologies Corp. and will continue to do so on an ongoing basis without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED:

1. https://csrc.nist.gov/News/2025/pqc-migration-mappings-to-risk-framework-documents

2. https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cybersecurity/2025/10/cyber-leaders-exchange-2025-panelists-on-how-agencies-are-preparing-for-post-quantum-cybersecurity/

3. https://market.us/report/post-quantum-cryptography-market/

4. https://cyberresilience.com/pr_2025_cyber_risk_report/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644233/5584623/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantum-entropy-rising-hacks-and-a-hardware-shift-now-forcing-security-overhauls-302595585.html